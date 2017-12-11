Taylor Swift is (sorta) out of hiding, & Joe Alwyn is by her side

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

Updated Dec. 11, 2017, noon PT: In case you haven't noticed, Taylor Swift is trying something really new. She's been dating British actor Joe Alwyn for a hot minute now, but they've kept their romance completely under wraps. They're never seen out together. She doesn't do interviews about her love life and neither does he. Alwyn wouldn't be caught dead in an "I heart TS" crop top.

In fact, if it weren't for Swift's love-song-heavy new album, Reputation, her relationship would still be speculation. We're going to go ahead and say she confirmed it with all her sappy songs about Alwyn, though.

And now, finally, months after they started dating, Swift and Alwyn have finally shown the tiniest bit of proof of their relationship: They held hands.

King Of My Heart!



Taylor Swift com Joe Alwyn, seu namorado ontem (8) em New York! pic.twitter.com/9AM8UXdNWW — Portal Taylor Swift (@ptaylorswiftbr) December 9, 2017

Paparazzi caught the pair showing the tiniest bit of physical contact while leaving Z100 New York’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in New York City Friday.

Yeah, we know, it's not much on the PDA scale, but still. It's something. Which, compared to the straight up nothing we've been getting out of swift lately, is a big improvement.

Could this be the beginning of the Alwyn era for Swift? Will we start seeing them everywhere together a la Tom Hiddleston? Only time will tell, but we're still going to bet on no.

Original story published May 16, 2017: It's been a hot minute since Taylor Swift has been seen with a rumored romance. Scratch that — it's been a hot minute since Taylor Swift has been seen, period. The pop superstar has essentially been hiding from the paparazzi this year... until now.

For the first time since January, photogs caught the now-elusive entertainer on camera while she visited her mom, Andrea Swift, in Nashville over Mother's Day weekend.

While that in and of itself proved to be big news in T. Swizzle's world, another revelation has catapulted Swift into the headlines. The scoop? She's back on the dating scene thanks to her current coupling with British actor Joe Alwyn.

According to The Sun, who was the first to report the pairing, Swift has been seeing her Brit boyfriend on the sly for several months and is "besotted" with the 26-year-old rising star.

Sources told the site that the pair has been trying hard to keep their budding romance under wraps in order to avoid a Hiddleswift-style media circus. To do so, Swift has reportedly been going incognito while in London by wearing scarves and hats to disguise herself.

However, a source supposedly close to the couple insists that Swift was forthcoming about her new romance with family and friends.

"This isn't a new couple or a secret relationship — the only people this has been a secret to is the media because all of us, Taylor and Joe's closest friends and their families, were aware they have been together for several months and have known each other for a long time," said the source.

In fact, The Sun reports that Swift is actually renting a home in North London to enable her to spend as much time as possible with her new man.

So who is Joe Alwyn?

His two (and really only) movie roles were in Ang Lee's 2016 film Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk in which he played the lead role and 2017's The Sense of an Ending. According to IMDb, he's slated to appear in The Favourite opposite Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz and Nicholas Hoult next year.

And although his roster of roles is currently brief, he's already been dubbed "Hollywood's Next Big Thing" by The Hollywood Reporter.