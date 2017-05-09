Apparently, Ryan Seacrest is attempting to hobble Megyn Kelly's new gig before she even starts

Chloe Stillwell is a culture critic and freelance journalist working out of Nashville. She has a writing degree from the New School, and is a UCB-trained comedian.

Ryan Seacrest isn't really someone who needs to benefit from the demise of others. He pretty much has the market cornered on being the "host-with-the-most." He just signed on to co-host co-host Live! with Kelly Ripa — a coveted morning slot — and inked a $73 million dollar contract with iHeart Radio. But apparently, Megyn Kelly's move from Fox News for the Today show, complete with new contract, got under Seacrest's skin.

To be honest, it got under mine too. I don't get why a notoriously left-leaning network like NBC would hire a Fox crony, no matter how bipartisan she projected herself to be. In the past, Kelly has denounced feminism, and even though I know her star rising is good for women, I think that's a happy byproduct Kelly could care less about. And now you know where I stand.

Seacrest must feel similarly to me because according to a source from Radar, he is out for Kelly's blood. That blood is in the form of Seacrest stealing from Kelly all of the A-list guest spots for his own morning show. His plan is slightly genius. In order to lure top talent to Live!, he'll use the power of his nationally syndicated radio broadcast with iHeart Radio, offering his and Ripa's guests a slot on the radio after taping. They get double press, he gets the better guest, everyone on that team wins while Kelly loses.

The source said Seacrest is already hard at work on his sinister plan: “Ryan has been hitting the phones to his friends to get them on LIVE! rather than TODAY with Megyn." They went on to add, "'ABC are going to war with NBC over guest bookings," the insider claimed. "One of the main reasons he got the job was because his connections can destroy Megyn. Really, Ryan getting the job had more to do with Megyn Kelly than Kelly Ripa!"

That is quite the statement. I'm usually not here for a man trying to destroy a woman, but I'm pretty sure Megyn Kelly is a robot from one of Saturn's rings anyways, so I'll bite this one time.

