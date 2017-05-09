Some fans won’t be happy about Y&R’s latest recasting decision

Kristyn Burtt is an LA-based entertainment reporter who has covered everything from 'Dancing With the Stars' to the Oscars. If she’s not on the red carpet, she’s at home in yoga pants watching Netflix and eating potato chips.

Just when you think Adam Newman is gone for good — remember Sally Sussman told us that last fall — we learn that he is coming back to Genoa City. The Young and the Restless is now ready to recast the role of Adam Newman, according to the Daytime Confidential podcast.

With Justin Hartley long gone and committed to This Is Us for the next two seasons, Michael Muhney threw his hat in the ring to return to the role he held from 2009-2014. He asked his social media followers to tweet Y&R producer Mal Young and Head of CBS Daytime Angelica McDaniel to voice their desire to have him back in the role.

It looks like Y&R is going in a completely different direction though. Jamey Giddens, host of the Daytime Confidential podcast mentioned that Young isn’t looking at the usual stable of daytime actors.

“They aren’t looking at anyone from daytime for that part,” he said. [It’s a] “no daytime mantra over there.”

This news sheds some light on Muhney’s unexpected tweet to fans last week. He must have caught wind that Y&R was going to recast the role because the timing is certainly curious.

For some fans, it will be a relief to not see Muhney back in the role. They side with Eric Braeden’s account that he was difficult to work with on set. Even though Muhney wants a second chance to prove himself, it doesn’t look like CBS Daytime is open to that possibility.

For Muhney fans, it is a huge disappointment because they have supported him through his darkest times and truly loved him in the role. They rallied to Young and McDaniel to get him back on the show.

This casting news also changes the direction Sussman was looking to go in as a head writer. She said in that TV Insider interview last fall, “When and if an Adam comes up, then we’ll deal with it. I’m not looking to bring that character back nor do I want to do a paternity reveal involving a character who is off-camera.”

Well, it looks like Adam Newman will be back on-camera and Sussman is going to have write to Young’s wishes about dealing with the paternity of Christian Newman.

Who will win the role? The search for a new actor is reportedly going on right now, but Y&R has yet to confirm any news of the Adam Newman twist.