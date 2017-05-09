This isn't the actor we would have chosen to run for Congress

Chloe Stillwell is a culture critic and freelance journalist working out of Nashville. She has a writing degree from the New School, and is a UCB-trained comedian.

Image: WENN

Just what we need, more reality stars in government. The Los Angeles Times broke the story on Monday that actor Antonio Sabàto Jr. would be running for Congress in California's 26th District against current seat holder, Julia Brownley (D-Westlake Village), who's held the office since 2013. There has yet to be an announcement, but documents have been filed with the Federal Election Commission.

Sabàto rose to fame on shows like General Hospital and Melrose Place. He did a turn on Dancing With The Stars, and went on to have his own VHI reality show called My Antonio, where he asked women to embarrass themselves compete for a chance to date him.

Now he's on to his next chapter of politics, after becoming enthused by the Trump campaign, and after alleging he was "blacklisted by Hollywood producers because of his visible support for Trump," (to which my only responses are, "duh," and, "aw, wah,) it would also seem he has no choice but to double down.

During the Trump campaign Sabàto spoke on his behalf at the Republican National Convention, during which he echoed the often-espoused Trump lie that then-President Obama was a Muslim -- which is patently false.

GOP strategist Charles Moran gave a comment on Sabàto's run, "Being a Republican and with proximity to the White House and Republican leadership, he’s going to be able to get more done — being in the majority, with his notoriety, for the residents of the 26th [Congressional] District." Which would suggest that this wouldn't be a vanity seat for Sabàto, but he's actually got plans.

He apparently wants his main issues of focus to be veterans' needs and substance abuse, two areas that desperately need competent attention, where Republicans have notoriously dropped the ball in the past, including Vice President Pence's tremendous fuck up when as Governor of Indiana, his moral conservativeness led him to allow for such a lack of programs to assist drug addicts that the worst HIV outbreak since the 1980's exploded in Scott County. Pence responded to the public health crisis, by "go[ing] home to pray on it."

Despite enthusiastically backing Trump, Sabàto also told People Magazine last year, "I have never been a Republican or Democrat...I am an American.” So maybe he'll be more of a Trump politician -- which is to say he won't really believe in anything, and harbor secret social liberalness on the inside, because he is a Hollywood actor with no political experience.

It should be noted that his opponent, Brownley, before taking office in 2013, she previously served on the state assembly for six years. We're rooting for her, but we all know what usually happens to women with more experience.

Would you vote for Sabàto? Tell us in the comments.