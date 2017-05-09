 
The Queen Looks Cooler Behind the Wheel of a Jaguar Than You Do

Sarah Aswell

Sarah Aswell is a freelance humor writer who lives in Missoula, Montana, with her husband and two kids. Her words have appeared in places like The New Yorker, McSweeney’s, The Hairpin, and more.

Image: John Li/Getty Images
Secure your church hat, Queen Elizabeth II will be driving us home in a sports car

Just days after Prince Phillip announced he's slowing down on public appearances later this year, Queen Elizabeth II made a pretty clear statement that she's not ready to slow down. Donning a festive blue hat and matching suit, the 91-year-old Queen of England slid behind the wheel of a royal Jaguar after attending church on Sunday and rolled home like it wasn't even a thing. These are #QueenGoals, #GrandmaGoals, #ChurchGoals and #LifeGoals all rolled up into one. After this, it should be everyone's new goal to rule a country, buy a Jaguar, and then drive it home from church.

Yes, Princess Charlotte and Prince George may be adorable royal family members. We've seen them with their little outfits, blowing bubbles and petting dogs and whatever. But how is anything on earth cuter than the slightly hunched Queen peering over the steering wheel of her Jaguar in her glasses and pearls?

As one might guess, the internet approved of the Queen driving herself home from church in a sports car.

On top of it all, let's note that the Queen doesn't have a driver's license and she doesn't even have to drive a car with plates or registration. She's be breaking the law, except that she is the law, so maybe it's a fair trade? She's even allowed to drive down the 2.6-mile Long Walk in Windsor (and roll up on the grass, it appears, from pictures). The only other people allowed to do that are park rangers.

Secure your church hat, Queen Elizabeth II will be driving us home in a sports car
Image: Ben Stansall/Getty Images

Also, don't think that this is an anomaly or a life crisis. The Queen has a long, long history of loving cars and relishes taking a spin around the block. She learned to drive during World War II when she was a mechanic for the Women’s Auxiliary Territorial Service. The Queen can also often be seen taking the royal Range Rover for a spin.

She's even treated driving cars as an act of feminism. According to a memoir by British diplomat Sir Sherard Cowper-Coles, Queen Elizabeth II flabbergasted Saudi Arabia's then-Crown Prince Abdullah when she took him for a ride in 1998.

Here's the full story: 

Apparently, Abdullah was shocked that the Queen drove, not only because of her royal standing, but also because women aren't even allowed to hold a license in Saudi Arabia. His shock soon turned into fear as the queen enthusiastically zipped about and show him the the sights of the estate. Before the ride ended, he asked Her Majesty to slow down and pay attention.

It would appear that Queen Elizabeth II is still intent on living life in the (relatively) fast lane and boy, does she look precious doing it.

