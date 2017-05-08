 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Aliyah Moulden Gave The Voice's Most Emotional Performance of Season 12

Stephanie Gustafson

by

Passionate about dance, Stephanie's love of reality television and celebrity entertainment began with "Dancing with the Stars" and "So You Think You Can Dance." She has since discovered the wonders of the "Real Housewives," the Kardashia...

View Profile
Image: NBC
Print

There were no dry eyes after Aliyah Moulden's rendition of "Jealous"

Tearjerkers tend to be a dime a dozen on The Voice, but some performances truly stand out among the myriad of emotional ordeals. Such was the case with Aliyah Moulden's latest showing, which was inspired by heartbreaking, yet oddly touching circumstances.

More: There's No Way The Voice's Brennley Brown and Aaliyah Rose Are Under 16

Moulden was raised by her mother and grandmother after losing her father when she was just a month old. Through the years, she's shared her true feelings through music, thanks, in part, to her mother's decision to enroll her in vocal lessons.

Today, Moulden enjoys an exceptional support system. That being said, she acknowledges that some things just aren't the same without her dad in her life. She touched on this issue in tonight's rendition of "Jealous," which detailed the difficulty of never having had a relationship with her father — something her siblings were able to enjoy, if only for a brief period of time.

More: Stephanie Rice's Performance on The Voice Was Magical

After her performance, Moulden broke into tears. It was a truly emotional outpouring on a show chock full of heartrending moments.

Moulden's beautiful performance was applauded by fans and judges alike. She received excellent feedback from the judging panel, with Blake Shelton acknowledging that the song showed "a lot of different sides...an emotional side, but it also shows what she is capable of as a vocalist." Slowing down was all Moulden's idea, but we think she made the right call. It was time to show the world a new side.

More: Shania Twain Should Be a Permanent Judge on The Voice

Shelton was by no means the only judge to rave over Moulden's mix of artistry and strategy. Gwen Stefani was impressed by her ability to pull out the stops at this point in the competition; she explained, "You have this whole vibe going and suddenly you pull this song out that we weren't expecting." Stefani was totally cool with the tears, because "You're living in that moment, you know. It happens sometimes."

In case you forgot, Moulden is just 15 years old. You'd never believe it based on today's mature, yet vulnerable performance. It's inspiring to see Moulden opening up and drawing on her unique experience.

What did you think of Aliyah Moulden's latest performance on The Voice? Does she have what it takes to win Season 12? Comment and share your opinion below.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
‘Pitch’ and 42 Other Shows That've Been Canceled This Year
We Always Forget These Celebrities Have a Twin
It's Too Bad Jesse Williams and Aryn Drake-Lee are Divorcing Because She's a Badass
These 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Acceptance Speeches Were Worth The Golden Popcorn
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Trader Joe's Debuts Canned Wine Just in Time for Summer
  2. Why Some Women Are Choosing to Masturbate During Childbirth (Really)
  3. Ranking of All the Times the Real Housewives Were Shady Ice Queens
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started