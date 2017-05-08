I guess when you get married when you're 19, you don't have strippers at your Bachelorette party

Chloe Stillwell is a culture critic and freelance journalist working out of Nashville. She has a writing degree from the New School, and is a UCB-trained comedian.

Image: TLC

Print

Couples who have joint bachelor and bachelorette parties are the same kinds of couples who have joint Facebook accounts, and their answering machine is their dog barking. The same kinds of couples who have gender reveal parties, and change out their décor based on the nearest holiday, from Valentine’s Day on. In other words, they’re Joy-Anna Duggar (19) and her fiancé Austin Forsyth (23).

More: 5 reasons I can't forgive the Duggars and move on

Not only did they throw a joint bachelor/bachelorette bash, they also did it in the woods, camping. So they also will be that couple I’m guessing who have mounted plastic fish on their walls that sing and something called a mud room.

The couple was only courting for three months before their passionate engagement. So they might also be the couple that gets divorced in two weeks. (I said it. Judge me. Drag me. You can send the hate mail to Disney World. I live in the back left turret of the castle. But seriously, you were all thinking it.) In their defense, the couple have been friends for 15 years, but shifting gears from friendship, no matter how long, into marriage is a big leap. Of the engagement, Forsyth revealed the following poetry, “I feel like the engagement is more special because we are committed to each other now.” And I have no idea what in the world that is supposed to mean.

More: Jinger Duggar confesses she isn't following courting rules on Counting On

Maybe the answer lies somewhere out in those woods, where there still lies one empty glass bottle of Snapple, the grill cover, one cocktail napkin that says, “Future Wifey,” and the hurriedly put out butt of a menthol cigarette, smoked by Forsyth’s aunt who is right with the lord, but just gets a little anxious from time to time.

More: 30 Times the Duggars Enraged Everyone on Instagram

Of the raucous time, Duggar excitedly said, “This is my first time actually camping outdoors, I guess, but it’s been a blast.” And in a few months she’ll also be able to make that same statement about marriage. Cheers, you two.

Would you have a joint bachelor/bachelorette party with your fiancé? Tell us in the comments!