The Billboard Music Awards are going to have one special treat for us this year

I’m going to go out on a limb here and say that everyone cried when they watched Titanic. If you’d like to deny that, it’s fine, but I will tell people that you’re lying like a dog when you walk out of the room. You cried during Titanic for many reasons. It was a really sad, terrible way to go for a lot of unfortunate people. And the crush of how the tragedy played out was a stifling blow to the grand, optimistic voyage the ship set out to take.

Especially in the movie though, you cried because Leonardo DiCaprio was so damn pretty. And that pretty man died, sacrificing himself for the woman he loved, a love that was so brutally portrayed as the realest thing you and I will never have.

But you also cried because the song “My Heart Will Go On” played as the credits rolled, and you have feelings that can feel things.

Well, grab a candle, and maybe a daisy choker and some Lip Smackers and get on the train straight back to 1997. Céline Dion – Canadian singer, icon, incredibly expressive arm mover – will be performing the song that took her from big to superstar – and earned her three Grammys, and Oscar and a Golden Globe -- on the upcoming Billboard Music Awards. The film and song will be turning 20 in December (yes, you’re getting old, guys). Dion said in a statement of the song, “This song means a lot to me, and has played a huge role in my career.”

