Please standby for best summer ever filled with frosé and new TLC jams

If you are American and were born anywhere from 1980 to, honestly I’d like to venture to say the present, you have been touched in some way by the magic that is TLC. You can tell that the universe blessed them just from the coincidence that their three initials also spell out the acronym for tender, love and care, which is exactly what they have been sonically giving us for decades.

When Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, the group’s rebellious, outspoken member -- who publically fought multiple demons, turning her life around for the better, which was memorialized in her rap on everyone’s #1 song of all time, “Waterfalls” – was tragically killed at the young age of 30 in a car accident in Honduras in 2002, it seemed as though TLC was over. How could it continue? And that’s clearty something that surviving members, Rozonda Thomas, better known as Chilli, and Tionne Watkins, better known as T-Boz, have clearly struggled with as they’ve sought to pay tribute to Lisa, while also remain a musical group at the same time over the years.

But rejoice, Chille and T-Boz will be giving us the closure and farewell that both they and we deserve. They’ll be putting out one last record on June 30th. It will be called TLC, which was decided by fans after the group’s manager Bill Diggins put out an open call on the albums Kickstarter project update. Honestly the only thing that is not good about this news is that TLC, of all bands, had to Kickstart their record. That is shameful, and every record exec who didn’t jump on the chance to make TLC’s goodbye kiss of a record should be fired. Actually I’m just going to do it here. You’re all fired. Love, me. #TLCForever

