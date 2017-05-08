The internet is having a meltdown over this DOOL casting news

Kristyn Burtt is an LA-based entertainment reporter who has covered everything from 'Dancing With the Stars' to the Oscars. If she’s not on the red carpet, she’s at home in yoga pants watching Netflix and eating potato chips.

Just when it was starting to feel like we were never going to see Chandler Massey again on Days of Our Lives, the best news ever dropped into our laps on Monday morning. Massey, who played Will Horton, is already back at work in Salem, according to EW.

“I am so excited to be bringing Will back to Salem!” Massey shared with the magazine. “I can’t wait for the fans to see what we have planned. You won’t want to miss it!”

This news sent soap fans into a frenzy; Massey was missed on DOOL and even though his character is dead, he is probably soap opera dead. Viewers don’t care. They are ready to have him back.

@Joanie_Nowak Now you probably won't sleep tonight knowing @ChandlerMassey is back. — Sherri (@SherrINY1978) May 8, 2017

he is a diamond ,a true star, amazing talented , just simply beautifully wonderful @ChandlerMassey ♡♡ https://t.co/AqOldFbbRq — Angela Ramsay (@originalcheddie) May 8, 2017

Massey was on DOOL from 2010 through 2013, and he was honored with three Daytime Emmys for his incredible work on the show. His character had the first same-sex kiss between men on the show and the storyline was heralded for its sensitive portrayal.

There have been rumors before about Massey returning to DOOL. The most recent rumor came last fall. With the NBC soap shooting six months in advance, it is quite possible the rumors were true then as a new contract was being negotiated.

This also ties in nicely to the fact that Alison Sweeney is returning to the fold. She was quite vocal about the fact that it was a mistake for the soap to kill off Will in 2015. She also told TV Guide Magazine’s Michael Logan in June 2016 that she would “certainly consider” coming back to DOOL if her on-screen son returned from the dead.

It’s great when everything comes together in the best way possible. Now we just have to be patient and wait for those summer days to burn off quickly so we can get to Massey’s first episode in September.