Sweatin' to the Oldies fitness guru Richard Simmons isn't taking recent tabloid reports lying down

Richard Simmons' days of sweatin' to the oldies may be over, but the 68-year-old is still plenty spirited — he's now getting his blood pumping by going toe-to-toe with tabloid magazines.

Although speculation surrounding the former fitness star has run wild over the last few years, Simmons clearly hasn't lost his capacities as has been suggested. Rather, he moved forward on Monday with a multi-complaint lawsuit against National Enquirer, Radar Online and American Media, Inc. for "unflattering" and "hurtful" reports.

The libel complaint, which focuses on a series of "cruel and malicious" articles published between June 2016 and March 2017, takes specific issues with claims Simmons was secretly undergoing a sex change or transitioning.

Calling the conduct of the publications "particularly egregious" for cynically assuming Simmons wouldn't sue out of fear for being pegged as disapproving of the trans community, the lawsuit made some salient points about truth, privacy and the problem with exploiting LGBTQ issues.

A copy of the complaint obtained by The Hollywood Reporter reads, "The National Enquirer and Radar Online have cheaply and crassly commercialize and sensationalized an issue that ought to be treated with respect and sensitivity. Principles of freedom of speech and press may protect their prerogative to mock and degrade the LGBTQ community. But freedom to speak is not freedom to defame. Mr. Simmons, like every person in this nation, has a legal right to insist that he not be portrayed as someone he is not. Even the most ardent supporter of sexual autonomy and LGBTQ rights is entitled to be portrayed in a manner that is truthful."

Of course, the suit wades into tricky territory, as it could be misconstrued as implying it is shameful to be associated as a member of the trans community. In 2012, in fact, a New York appeals court ruled defamation suits centered on sexuality are "based on the flawed premise that it is shameful and disgraceful to be described as lesbian, gay or bisexual."

To Simmons' credit, perhaps what he is trying to do is underscore that the more tabloids sensationalize transitioning and setting it apart as something worthy of salacious headlines, the more shock-value it will have — and the harder it will be for members of the trans community and trans advocates fighting tirelessly for normalcy.

