If you don't have anything nice to say about Chrissy Metz's latex-clad look, don't say anything at all

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

Image: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Print

Body-shamers learned an important lesson in the wake of Sunday's MTV Movie & TV Awards: Don't come at Chrissy Metz because she will clap back, y'all.

More: Thanks, Chrissy Metz, for the New Life Mantra

Metz and This Is Us costar Milo Ventimiglia were predictably adorable when they took the stage to present the award for Best Duo. Looking gorgeous per the norm, Metz arrived in and proceeded to rock a custom deep-red latex dress with ruffled sleeves and scooped neckline by Jane Doe Latex of Los Angeles. Given her cuteness, it was surprising to learn Metz received backlash for her MTV Movie & TV Awards wardrobe choice.

Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Then again, body-shaming trolls aren't known for breaking character. These haters took to social media to share their disapproval over Metz's ensemble, finding fault not with the dress but with a woman Metz's size wearing such a dress.

But Metz, a major advocate for body positivity, doesn't let the negativity bring her down to their level. Rather, she chose to take the high road in response, tweeting after the event, "For the record, I wear what I want, when I want. News flash it's MY body. #thankstho"

For the record, I wear what I want, when I want. News flash it's

MY body. #thankstho — Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz) May 8, 2017

Girl, yes.

More: This Is Us' Chrissy Metz's Battle with Self-Acceptance Started with Hollywood

Sadly, this isn't the first time (and likely won't be the last) that Metz has had to stand up to body-shamers. However, she always handles the unwelcome attacks with grace and aplomb. In March, the 36-year-old star told Marie Claire, "Size doesn't equate to beauty. I don't understand why that's a thing. Well, I do, because the media has told us thin is beautiful. But is it? Because I think people are miserable not eating and smoking cigarettes."

It's an important message, and one that is particularly relevant given recent developments regarding women's rights: we get to choose what we do with our own bodies. As we all know, though, people love to weigh in (no pun intended) on those choices.

More: This Is Us' Chrissy Metz Is the Perfect Combo of Brains, Beauty and Talent

According to her Marie Claire interview, it sounds like if Metz does decide to lose weight, it will be on her terms. "I do want to lose weight," she told Marie Claire, "but not because anyone is telling me to." Whatever choice she makes, it's hers to make.