Barack Obama's Shout-Out to Michelle Obama Is the Best Kind of PDA

Julie Sprankles

Image: Pool/Getty Images
Print

It wouldn't be a Barack Obama speech if he didn't get aborably emotional about Michelle

During their time in the White House, former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama set the bar pretty high for future inhabitants of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Ever the givers, the couple continues to provide relationship goals post-POTUS and FLOTUS status.

The latest example came on Sunday by way of Obama's acceptance speech for the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation's "Profile in Courage" Award.

More: The Internet's Losing Its Shit Over Donald Trump's Birthday Tweet to Melania

In keeping with the theme of the award, the former president naturally addressed pointed issues currently facing our country, including the recently revealed GOP health care bill ("This great debate is not settled, but continues.") and a growing culture of misanthropy ("We need courage to stand up to hate.")

In true Obama fashion, he carved out a few moments to pay tribute to the former First Lady. "I also want to thank Michelle Obama for, after the presidency, sticking with me. Because I think she felt an obligation to the country to stay on. But once her official duties were over, it wasn't clear," he said lightheartedly.

More: How Michelle Obama Changed One Indian Girl's Life Years Before She Was First Lady

"I love my wife," he continued, in all seriousness, "and I'm grateful for her and I do believe that it was America's great good fortune to have her as First Lady."

First of all, can we get an "Awwwww"? Second of all, amen to that. During her time as FLOTUS, Mrs. Obama brought much needed attention to America's childhood obesity epidemic, helped veterans and advocated for the rights of girls and women, to name a few accomplishments.

It's not hard to see why Obama can't seem to stop gushing about her.

In January, our former commander-in-chief honored his wife as she entered her 53rd year of life in the sweetest way by posting a picture of the two and saying, "To the girl from the South Side who took on a role she didn't ask for and made it her own: Happy Birthday, Michelle. I love you."

Happily then, it stands to reason Obama's latest tribute to Michelle Obama won't be the last. The couple will keep us swooning with their lovebird antics for the foreseeable future, but that isn't the only inspo they'll be lending, either.

More: Barack Obama Officially Becomes an Instagram Husband

Fresh off a well-deserved post-term vacation, Barack unveiled plans last week in Chicago for a future presidential center in the city where he raised his own family. "What we want this to be is the world premiere institution for training young people and leadership to make a difference in their communities, in their countries and in the world," he told the crowd.

Clearly, there's still much more to come from the Obamas — including plenty of PDA (presidential displays of affection).

