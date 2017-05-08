A special edition of Lip Sync Battle required an over-the-top moment from co-host Chrissy Teigen

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

Just when you thought Chrissy Teigen and John Legend couldn't get any greater, they go and outdo themselves in a major way.

Ahead of the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards, a special edition of Lip Sync Battle aired. You may have tuned into special edition of the show to watch up-and-comer actors Zendaya and Tom Holland (both are starring in the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming) perform classic pop songs like "Umbrella" and "24K Magic." What you may not have expected was co-host Chrissy Teigen recreating the very famous upside-down kiss from Spider-Man with her husband, John Legend.

Once Holland was happily crowned the winner of the evening, host LL Cool J called the audience's attention to Teigen's appearance onstage. In some moment of technical magic, she was lowered onto the stage by cables, hanging upside-down a few feet above the stage. Teigen just hung there, dressed as Spider-Man and looking pretty damn pleased with herself. She asked LL Cool J if she could fulfill one of her biggest fantasies on the Lip Sync Battle stage. Teigen was, of course, talking about that infamous Spider-Man kiss we've all seen recreated over the years. You know the one.

That's when her hubby, Legend, snuck onto the stage, which stirred the crowd into a frenzy. You knew what was going to happen. I knew what was going to happen. We just had to buckle up and go along for the ride. Legend and Teigen locked lips, recreating the kiss and simultaneously engaging in a really wild moment of PDA. It was epic, but kinda silly and weird, all at the same time.

Thank you @SpikeLSB for making all my dreams come true last night. See you in SEASON 4! pic.twitter.com/MWgdkdoSV4 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 3, 2017

We had fair warning that Teigen would be getting up to some Lip Sync Battle hijinks back in April. As the show wrapped up it's third season and appeared ready to film the Holland/Zendaya episode, Teigen posted a video of her in the Spider-Man suit goofing around. Who knew that one month later, we'd finally have the very silly answer as to why she dressed up that way?

All I can say is this: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are the celebrity couple we all deserve and need in our lives right now; those Spider-Man shenanigans prove it.