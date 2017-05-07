Zendaya is the new star rising, just watch

Chloe Stillwell is a culture critic and freelance journalist working out of Nashville. She has a writing degree from the New School, and is a UCB-trained comedian.

Zendaya is a gift from the universe, and if anything proves it, it’s tonight MTV Movie Awards. She came from Disney fame, much like Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus, only to eclipse into actual stardom just like they did. She debuted in a way as part of Taylor Swift’s semi-dreaded girl squad. A part of a collection of women who, in my opinion, Swift picked out to fame mother for the purpose of keeping them close as to not surmount her. But since her hiatus, all of the women she groomed, of whom Gigi Hadid and Gomez are two, have blossomed. (Take that as a lesson, girls).

Zendaya is just now foraying into what is sure to be super stardom, but she’s killing it. As evidenced by the fact that she was the center of attention on the red carpet tonight at the MTV Movie Awards.

Tonight she’s premiering a clip of her upcoming Spiderman: Homecoming, and it’s sure to be the beginning of her star rising. Without too may acclaimed credits to her name she turns heads on every red carpet. Including the recent Met Ball. Not only did she slay, but she made a slaying statement on natural hair. Hell yes.

The MTV Movie Awards are a mess of antics and fun every year. But the fact that Zendaya is the shining star is not just cool, but indicative of a shift to looking to the younger generation as our future. They’re woke, online, and poised to usher us into a new era of good fashion and politics, and we’re here for it.

