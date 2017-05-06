 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Has Christina El Moussa Hooked Up With Tarek Since Their Split?

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com
Print

Uh, Christina El Moussa very quickly sets the record straight about her sexual relationship with Tarek

Christina El Moussa may be friends with her ex, Tarek El Moussa, but they're definitely not friends like that.

More: Behind-the-Scenes Drama We Didn't See on HGTV's Flip or Flop

Christina was quick to set the record straight during an interview with E! News on Friday, and the outlet didn't shy away from asking the big question: Has Christina hooked up with Tarek since their split nearly a year ago?

Her answer? A big, gigantic no. No!

"I have never gone back in the ex category," Christina said, and she has no plans to start now.

About their relationship, she added, "We're actually really good. We've been separated for almost a year now. We've made a lot of progress on our relationship. We're just really focused on the kids, and we're really excited to start on 15 new episodes of Flip or Flop."

In other words, Christina is ready to focus on her business and move on from all the buzz about her and her ex.

More: Christina El Moussa Takes Selfie, Gets Accused of Not Living Her Best Life

Getting into the show, E! News also asked the other big questions we've all been itching to know: How in the world is the dynamic going to work between these two as hosts of Flip or Flop?

Christina had a good answer for that one, too.

"We've been filming five episodes post-separation, and it's gone really good. We have a great crew. We've worked with them for five years. They're, like, the funnest, nicest, coolest guys. Everything's very light on set. But, this time, I think we're going to incorporate a little bit about what we're each doing in our own lives into the show so it should be interesting.

More: That Time Tarek El Moussa Used 17 Hashtags to Prove He Loves His Son

Check out Christina's full interview with E! News below.

Will you watch the new season of Flip or Flop for the houses or just to see how Christina and Tarek handle hosting together?

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
‘Pitch’ and 40 Other Shows That've Been Canceled This Year
20 Adele-Themed Gifts — Just in Time for Her Birthday
A Photographic Look at Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's Love Story Through the Years
The Very Best Pictures of Prince Harry Through the Years
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Trader Joe's Debuts Canned Wine Just in Time for Summer
  2. Why Some Women Are Choosing to Masturbate During Childbirth (Really)
  3. Ranking of All the Times the Real Housewives Were Shady Ice Queens
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started