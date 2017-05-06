Uh, Christina El Moussa very quickly sets the record straight about her sexual relationship with Tarek

Image: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com

Christina El Moussa may be friends with her ex, Tarek El Moussa, but they're definitely not friends like that.

Christina was quick to set the record straight during an interview with E! News on Friday, and the outlet didn't shy away from asking the big question: Has Christina hooked up with Tarek since their split nearly a year ago?

Her answer? A big, gigantic no. No!

"I have never gone back in the ex category," Christina said, and she has no plans to start now.

About their relationship, she added, "We're actually really good. We've been separated for almost a year now. We've made a lot of progress on our relationship. We're just really focused on the kids, and we're really excited to start on 15 new episodes of Flip or Flop."

In other words, Christina is ready to focus on her business and move on from all the buzz about her and her ex.

Getting into the show, E! News also asked the other big questions we've all been itching to know: How in the world is the dynamic going to work between these two as hosts of Flip or Flop?

Christina had a good answer for that one, too.

"We've been filming five episodes post-separation, and it's gone really good. We have a great crew. We've worked with them for five years. They're, like, the funnest, nicest, coolest guys. Everything's very light on set. But, this time, I think we're going to incorporate a little bit about what we're each doing in our own lives into the show so it should be interesting.

Will you watch the new season of Flip or Flop for the houses or just to see how Christina and Tarek handle hosting together?