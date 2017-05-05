Hopefully, Meghan King Edmonds can be the calming presence RHOC needs next season

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Meghan King Edmonds broke our hearts at the end of the last season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and now she's piecing them back together again.

Edmonds was a huge fan favorite when she joined the show, and her pregnancy (and the shitty way her husband dealt with it) was one of the best storylines in Season 11. When Edmonds announced at the reunion that she was over the drama between Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge (because who wouldn't be?), it was a huge blow for fans.

But JK, Edmonds is coming back to RHOC after all!

"Producers felt that bringing her back full time could be good for her and good for ratings," a source told Radar Online.

Edmonds was planning to move back to St. Louis, where her husband spends much of his time for work. Fans of RHOC saw how difficult the separation was for Edmonds.

"Meghan started off as being a friend or a guest on the show for this upcoming season," the insider said. "She was really wanting to focus on her family."

But the source says Edmonds made the decision to return, and lucked out when another potential cast member dropped out last minute.

"Negotiations fell through with production on with a potential new cast member, so they were able to make room for Meghan. She was the last person to get an offer to return to the full time cast," the source said, adding that filming for Season 12 is almost finished already.

We're stoked that Edmonds is coming back, because she's legit awesome. The only downside to this news is knowing that we'll have to watch another season of her husband, Jim Edmonds, acting like a giant jerk toward her.