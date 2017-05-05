There's zero reason Ariel Winter had to (yet again) deal with people policing her clothing

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Jason LaVeris/Getty Images

Print

Internet, we need to have a frank discussion about something. There's some real shit happening in the world. Real talk: Americans might possibly lose their healthcare. We need to get a damn grip. Why, dear Internet, have you chosen to get all rage-face about something as completely inconsequential as what Ariel Winter wore to a Modern Family screening?

More: Ariel Winter Wants You To Know She's Still Single and Ready to Mingle

Sure, she's overdressed at best. Let's just get that right out of the way. She was a little extra in her fully glam gown next to her co-stars, who were mostly rocking business-casual. But seriously, Internet, all the backlash she's gotten just for being overdressed at an event? Really? Is that the hill you're actually choosing to die on?

Mi Familia Moderna #academypanel A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on May 3, 2017 at 8:54pm PDT

More: Ariel Winter's Bath Picture Has Earned Her a Ton of Really Harsh Backlash

Never mind the fact that Sofia Vergara also wore a nice dress and she's not getting any shit for it. Listen, dressing up is fun AF. Winter's minidress, with its plunging neckline and thigh cutouts, was super fab, and if I had access to a dress like that, I'd wear it to get my morning latte. Let her wear what she wants to her own event, you guys.

Oh, also, Winter herself posted this big 'ol "fuck you" to all you haters on Instagram.

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 4, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

More: We're All for Ariel Winter Loving her Body, But Should we Be Worried?

It's really no wonder she's so over it, because this happens all the damn time, like when she got slut shamed for her Easter dress or when she got slut shamed for wearing shortst. Can we just agree to stop giving any shits about what Winter wears? Can the girl live?



Bye, Internet, you're grounded from commenting on anyone's clothes. Go get pissed about something that matters. K? Thanks.