The royal met with a brother and sister both battling a degenerative disease

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: David Sims/WENN.com

Print

If there's one thing we're all giant suckers for, it's Prince Harry looking adorable AF with kids.

More: How to Dodge Questions About Your Significant Other, as Taught by Prince Harry

The prince loves kids, and it really shows in his charitable work. Most recently, he Prince Harry visited a pair of siblings at a London hospital who are both battling a terminal illness. Prince Harry had met Ollie and Amelia at last year's WellChild Awards, and this week, he reunited with them as they continue to fight degenerative diseases, respectively.

6-year-old Ollie and his little sister both suffer from Batten disease, a rare nervous system disorder that afflicts children, causing them to slowly lose the ability to walk, eat, talk and breathe. Most children diagnosed with Batten disease don't live past 12 years old. Ollie and Amelia both have the disease, but their two older brothers don't.

The kids' parents snapped some photos of Prince Harry's visit and posted them to Facebook, because something this good and pure is something we should all be able to enjoy.

More: What Meghan Markle's Royal Training Probably Includes

The parents also wrote a touching bit about the visit with Harry, who they said was touched by their kids' fight.

"For an hour Prince Harry sat with us talking and playing with our children, laughing and making memories," they wrote. "The very thing our children want the most in life [is] to be happy and having fun. We feel so much pride knowing that Ollie and Amelia are touching the lives of the people they meet, with their love and their strength. The love, the support, and the laughter within that treatment room on Tuesday will stay with us forever. From the bottom of our hearts we thank Prince Harry for his support, his time, and his kindness towards our family and our journey with Batten Disease. It was truly incredible to watch him with our children and to have the opportunity to talk with him about our journey."

More: Are Prince Harry and Prince William Going to Be Stormtroopers?

Never stop being perfect, Prince Harry.