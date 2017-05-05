Y&R fans are already protesting the soap’s decision to fire Greg Rikaart

Kristyn Burtt is an LA-based entertainment reporter who has covered everything from 'Dancing With the Stars' to the Oscars. If she’s not on the red carpet, she’s at home in yoga pants watching Netflix and eating potato chips.

Image: Nicky Nelson/WENN

Print

Say it isn’t so, Young and the Restless fans! After 14 years on the CBS soap, the show decided not to renew Greg Rikaart’s contract and it really isn’t a happy day for Y&R viewers.

TVLine revealed the news on Thursday that the new regime of executive producer Mal Young and head writer Sally Sussman decided this was the end of Rikaart’s storyline as Kevin Fisher. Rikaart later confirmed the news in a social media post.

More: Michael Muhney Really, Really Wants Back on The Young and the Restless

“Fourteen years ago, I booked a two-week long gig on The Young and the Restless,” Rikaart wrote on his Instagram. “In my wildest dreams, I could never have imagined what it would turn into a career-defining experience that has brought me so much happiness and fulfillment."

Fourteen years ago, I booked a two-week long gig on The Young and the Restless. In my wildest… https://t.co/aQaWkT6xgw — Greg Rikaart (@gregrikaart) May 4, 2017

Rikaart talked about how his personal life mirrored his character, Kevin's, over the years. From becoming fathers and acquiring a few gray hairs, they've been through a lot. There does seem to be a silver lining to his goodbye: the door seems open for a return and that means his character probably won’t be killed off.

“At the moment it is unclear what lies ahead for Kevin and I, as we will be saying goodbye to Genoa City for a while,” Rikaart posted. “I am sad to leave a place I hold so dear, but also really excited about what the future holds.”

More: Stephen Colbert Gives Sean Spicer the Ultimate Daytime Soap

While Rikaart is gracious about his exit, Y&R fans aren’t too happy. The hashtag #KeepGregOnYR is being circulated on social media as fans tag Head of CBS Daytime Angelica McDaniel. There are even posts with Chief Executive Officer of CBS Corporation Leslie Moonves’ email floating out there on the internet.

Viewers are also organizing a Twitter party to share their opinions while others are already plotting Rikaart's next move. Some people think he could be headed to General Hospital in the future.

@GregRikaartFans #YR #KeepGregOnYR fans Unite 4 twitter fest Mon. May 8 @ 12:30 PT/11:30 CT/9:30 ET 2 let TPTB know we want Bell's vision... — Pam (@Cleopatra40) May 5, 2017

More: 8 Things to Know About General Hospital's Matt Cohen

In the meantime, fans will have to keep campaigning for a last minute save for Rikaart’s job even though he’s accepted his current fate with some optimism.

“I cannot overstate how much gratitude I have to all of you who have been such loud cheerleaders for me,” he summed up. “You've all enriched my life. So stick around. The journey is just beginning.”

In the meantime, fans will have to keep campaigning for a last minute save for Rikaart’s job even though he’s accepted his current fate with some optimism. Rikaart is continuing to tape the show through June, so viewers will be able to enjoy his work through August.