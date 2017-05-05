Here's what you should know about the model currently romancing a Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian likes 'em young! But after nine years off and on with Scott Disick, she deserves to have a little fun.
She's been linked to stars like Justin Bieber and Quincy Brown in the past. That said, since December, Kardashian has only had eyes for model Younes Bendjima. But just because they've been hooking up for a while now doesn't mean they're planning to settle down together.
"Kourtney and Younes are not serious," a source told Us Weekly. "They are hooking up."
The 23-year-old model did attend Kardashian's birthday party last month, which seems like a pretty big deal. So just in case something does come of this relationship, let's get to know Bendjima a little better.
It sounds like Scott Disick is not Bendjima's biggest fan. "Scott doesn't like Kourtney dating Younes at all," a source told E! News. "He doesn't want to see photos of them or know about it. Kourtney has tried to give Scott a heads up that he might be seeing photos, but Scott can't stand seeing her with someone else, especially Younes."
E! also reports that Bendjima and Kardashian met during Paris Fashion Week, right around the same time Kourt's sister Kim was robbed at gunpoint.
"He was really helpful and supportive during that time," an insider said, and they've been reportedly seeing each other ever since.
Bendjima was dating British model Jourdan Dunn after they met at the 2015 Met Gala. They jetted off to Bali for New Year's Eve, but split close to the end of 2016. Bendjima reportedly started dating Kardashian just a week later.
Bendjima was born in Algeria and grew up working in his father's restaurant, training as a boxer in his spare time. He went pro, but was discovered in 2011 in New York City by Next Model Management. He debuted on the catwalk in 2013 for Givenchy, and has since done modeling work for Hermes, Calvin Klein, Burberry and Ralph Lauren.
Behold, his abs.
Yeah, Kourt, we get it.
