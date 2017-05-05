 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Kourtney Kardashian's Newest Flame, Younes Bendjima, Is Definitely Her Type

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com
Print

Here's what you should know about the model currently romancing a Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian likes 'em young! But after nine years off and on with Scott Disick, she deserves to have a little fun.

More: The One (Random) Thing Kourtney Kardashian Won't Allow in Her Kitchen

She's been linked to stars like Justin Bieber and Quincy Brown in the past. That said, since December, Kardashian has only had eyes for model Younes Bendjima. But just because they've been hooking up for a while now doesn't mean they're planning to settle down together.

"Kourtney and Younes are not serious," a source told Us Weekly. "They are hooking up."

The 23-year-old model did attend Kardashian's birthday party last month, which seems like a pretty big deal. So just in case something does come of this relationship, let's get to know Bendjima a little better.

More: Kourtney Kardashian Still Hasn't Realized Scott Disick Will Never Stop Partying

1. Scott Disick reportedly hates him

It sounds like Scott Disick is not Bendjima's biggest fan. "Scott doesn't like Kourtney dating Younes at all," a source told E! News. "He doesn't want to see photos of them or know about it. Kourtney has tried to give Scott a heads up that he might be seeing photos, but Scott can't stand seeing her with someone else, especially Younes."

2. He met Kourtney during a tumultuous time

E! also reports that Bendjima and Kardashian met during Paris Fashion Week, right around the same time Kourt's sister Kim was robbed at gunpoint.

"He was really helpful and supportive during that time," an insider said, and they've been reportedly seeing each other ever since.

3. Kourtney may have been his rebound

Bendjima was dating British model Jourdan Dunn after they met at the 2015 Met Gala. They jetted off to Bali for New Year's Eve, but split close to the end of 2016. Bendjima reportedly started dating Kardashian just a week later.

4. He was a pro boxer before becoming a model

Bendjima was born in Algeria and grew up working in his father's restaurant, training as a boxer in his spare time. He went pro, but was discovered in 2011 in New York City by Next Model Management. He debuted on the catwalk in 2013 for Givenchy, and has since done modeling work for Hermes, Calvin Klein, Burberry and Ralph Lauren.

5. He's hot AF

Behold, his abs.

let's roll one and talk about life

A post shared by Younes Bendjima (@younesbendjima) on

More: Scott Disick Tried to Put a Ring On It, But Kourtney Kardashian Said No

Yeah, Kourt, we get it.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
‘Pitch’ and 40 Other Shows That've Been Canceled This Year
20 Adele-Themed Gifts — Just in Time for Her Birthday
A Photographic Look at Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's Love Story Through the Years
The Very Best Pictures of Prince Harry Through the Years
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Trader Joe's Debuts Canned Wine Just in Time for Summer
  2. Why Some Women Are Choosing to Masturbate During Childbirth (Really)
  3. Ranking of All the Times the Real Housewives Were Shady Ice Queens
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started