Are we really surprised Kim Zolciak's sexual joke about her daughter and freebies didn't go over well?

So, Kim Zolciak's 4-year-old son really likes John Legend. And when I say he really likes Legend, I mean he really likes Legend. Like, you may like John Legend, but Kash Biermann likes John Legend so much, his mom is willing to go to some pretty extreme measures for tickets to a show.

As Us magazine tells it, Legend is playing a show in Zolciak's hometown of Atlanta later this month. Being as extra as she is, Zolciak had a plan to score Kash a meet-and-greet. But first, she had to get Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen, on board. Not only that, she wanted to rope her 20-year-old daughter, Brielle Biermann, into helping out. Zolciak made a sexual joke about concert tickets that might have gone too far.

She decided to get Teigen's attention by tweeting her this bananas statement: "[S]ooo ur hubby is comin' to ATL may19 [sic] & Kash is beyond OBSESSED w/ him!" Zolciak wrote to Teigen on Twitter. She then added: "Who does Brielle have to blow in order to meet him?? LOL."

@chrissyteigen sooo ur hubby is comin to ATL may19 & Kash is beyond OBSESSED w him! who does Brielle have to blow in order to meet him?? LOL — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) May 4, 2017

Naturally, the internet had some things to say about Zolciak pimping out one kid to benefit another.

"Just a suggestion, but you know you can just go on Ticketmaster and not pimp out your daughter?" one person tweeted at her. Another chimed in, "Why wouldn't anyone talking about their daughter 'blowing' someone. Where did class go???"

Listen, internet. Sure, that joke was a little cringey. But also, as someone who has a great, low-key, jokey relationship with her mom, I can see the humor in this. It sounds like something my mom would say out of the blue, and everyone would stare at her with their jaws on the floor because we don't expect our sweet, innocent moms to be so vulgar. It's just like the time my mom hit her knee on the table at a Thai restaurant and yelled, "Fuck!" Some people there were offended. I still laugh when I think about it.

That said, Zolciak has been a celeb for long enough to know that if she doesn't want hate, she can't write something like that on the internet. So this kind of goes two directions. Internet, control your rage. Zolciak, tone down the NSFW jokes online.

And in case anyone is wondering, Brielle doesn't have to do anything for those tickets, because Teigen is just gonna give set some aside for the Biermann family, no sex acts required.

@Kimzolciak Plz don't blow anyone it's not that good of a show. Jk it's good but I'll get you tix without the oral — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 4, 2017

Good to know threatening to pimp out a family member is all it take to score hot concert tix.