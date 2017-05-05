Michael Oher, the football player whose life was turned into an Oscar-nominated movie, faces allegations of assault

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

It looks like one of the Carolina Panthers has landed himself in some hot water after a night out in Nashville with friends. The plot thickens as the Panther in question is Michael Oher, who faces allegations of misdemeanor assault after an alleged altercation with an Uber driver in April 2017.

If you recall, Oher and his upbringing were at the center of The Blind Side, first a book and then an Oscar-nominated film starring Sandra Bullock and Tim McGraw. Oher has found a successful niche in the football world (both before and after the immense success of The Blind Side), which is perhaps why the surfacing of this allegations and subsequent legal woes is so disheartening.

According to People magazine, Oher and a few friends ordered an Uber while in Nashville back on April 14. Reports indicate that wires may have been crossed about how to get to the destination when Oher allegedly suggested following another car. "The Uber driver allegedly suggested he take the lead because he thought the other car didn’t seem to know where it was going. Oher allegedly objected, apparently believing the driver wanted to run up the fare," People reports.

The report continues to state that the two men — Oher and the Uber driver — may have had a confrontation outside of the car. The alleged altercation may have gone from verbal to physical. People notes that "[t]he driver allegedly moved his hands towards Oher’s face, prompting Oher to push the driver to the ground and kick him in the leg. The driver told police that the other passengers in the car got out and restrained Oher."

Oher is reportedly due in court on May 8 after being cited for misdemeanor assault. Per ESPN's report, a rep for the Carolina Panthers released a brief comment on the incident: "We are aware an incident occurred involving [Oher]. We have no further comment at this time." Oher has not released a statement at the time of reporting.