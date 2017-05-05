 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

The Blind Side’s Michael Oher Is on Shaky Ground After a Tumultuous Night Out

Allie Gemmill

by

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

View Profile
Image: Warner Bros.
Print

Michael Oher, the football player whose life was turned into an Oscar-nominated movie, faces allegations of assault

It looks like one of the Carolina Panthers has landed himself in some hot water after a night out in Nashville with friends. The plot thickens as the Panther in question is Michael Oher, who faces allegations of misdemeanor assault after an alleged altercation with an Uber driver in April 2017.

More: Michael Oher Blames The Blind Side For His Unsuccessful Career

If you recall, Oher and his upbringing were at the center of The Blind Side, first a book and then an Oscar-nominated film starring Sandra Bullock and Tim McGraw. Oher has found a successful niche in the football world (both before and after the immense success of The Blind Side), which is perhaps why the surfacing of this allegations and subsequent legal woes is so disheartening.

According to People magazine, Oher and a few friends ordered an Uber while in Nashville back on April 14. Reports indicate that wires may have been crossed about how to get to the destination when Oher allegedly suggested following another car. "The Uber driver allegedly suggested he take the lead because he thought the other car didn’t seem to know where it was going. Oher allegedly objected, apparently believing the driver wanted to run up the fare," People reports.

More: Leigh Anne Tuohy Shares Her Blind Side Story

The report continues to state that the two men — Oher and the Uber driver — may have had a confrontation outside of the car. The alleged altercation may have gone from verbal to physical. People notes that "[t]he driver allegedly moved his hands towards Oher’s face, prompting Oher to push the driver to the ground and kick him in the leg. The driver told police that the other passengers in the car got out and restrained Oher."

More: Oscar-Winning The Blind Side’s Home Video Exclusive

Oher is reportedly due in court on May 8 after being cited for misdemeanor assault. Per ESPN's report, a rep for the Carolina Panthers released a brief comment on the incident: "We are aware an incident occurred involving [Oher]. We have no further comment at this time." Oher has not released a statement at the time of reporting.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
‘Pitch’ and 40 Other Shows That've Been Canceled This Year
A Photographic Look at Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's Love Story Through the Years
The Very Best Pictures of Prince Harry Through the Years
30 Times the Duggars Enraged Everyone on Instagram
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Trader Joe's Debuts Canned Wine Just in Time for Summer
  2. Why Some Women Are Choosing to Masturbate During Childbirth (Really)
  3. Ranking of All the Times the Real Housewives Were Shady Ice Queens
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started