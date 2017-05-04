 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

What On Earth Are Rita Ora and Ed Sheeran Doing Together?

Image: WENN
Print

I’ll take my sad boy songs and my hot chick summer bangers separate please.

Ed Sheeran is a sentient bean bag that stole the soul of a puppy. But like a puppy with a bad attitude. Sheeran is widely discussed for having issues with misogynistic song lyrics and toxic masculinity, but he surprisingly holds the #1 slot on American radio right now with his sexist song “Shape Of You,” and is about to launch a superstar-level North American tour for his new record Divide. According to Sheeran though, he’s untouchable because Eric Clapton and Elton John think he’s the future of music, he told Rolling Stone in a recent interview. (Which honestly, despite Clapton and John being legends, I don’t think that they are necessarily the best barometer for the direction millennial pop is going.) He also grossly bragged about being drunk all of the time, puffed up a story about being drunk with Justin Bieber and led a group of friends on a night of binge drinking during which he made them listen to him give a multi-house acoustic concert – which is literally my nightmare.

More: Holy moly, Rita Ora's suggestive photo is really upsetting pearl clutchers

Despite all of that, people continue to drink his Cool Aide. Including now, Rita Ora. Yes, Rita Ora the impossibly cool British actress and singer who the prettiest person you and I have ever seen and does things like casually waltz out of the Met ball after party lazily dragging Diplo along like she doesn’t even care about him.

More: Mover Rachel Roy, it's Rita Ora that Beyoncé's fans have an issue with

Sheeran and Ora posted a video to Ora’s Instagram today though, where the two cryptically stare as an admittedly catchy backing track plays for a hot sec.

@teddysphotos

A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on

I’m going to go out on a limb here though and posit that Ora actually fell into an alternate dimension where cruel things like this happen, and she found the password to the alien Wi-Fi and is sending out a signal for help.

More: Ed Sheeran gives logical but depressing reason for not kissing a fan

But I also know that it probably is real, and in a few months time I will potentially listen to an Ed Sheeran song in full, and maybe actually like it, because the universe is perverse.

What do you think of the collab? Tell us in the comments!

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
‘Pitch’ and 38 Other Shows That've Been Canceled This Year
A Photographic Look at Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's Love Story Through the Years
The Very Best Pictures of Prince Harry Through the Years
30 Times the Duggars Enraged Everyone on Instagram
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Trader Joe's Debuts Canned Wine Just in Time for Summer
  2. Why Some Women Are Choosing to Masturbate During Childbirth (Really)
  3. Ranking of All the Times the Real Housewives Were Shady Ice Queens
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started