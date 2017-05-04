I’ll take my sad boy songs and my hot chick summer bangers separate please.

Image: WENN

Ed Sheeran is a sentient bean bag that stole the soul of a puppy. But like a puppy with a bad attitude. Sheeran is widely discussed for having issues with misogynistic song lyrics and toxic masculinity, but he surprisingly holds the #1 slot on American radio right now with his sexist song “Shape Of You,” and is about to launch a superstar-level North American tour for his new record Divide. According to Sheeran though, he’s untouchable because Eric Clapton and Elton John think he’s the future of music, he told Rolling Stone in a recent interview. (Which honestly, despite Clapton and John being legends, I don’t think that they are necessarily the best barometer for the direction millennial pop is going.) He also grossly bragged about being drunk all of the time, puffed up a story about being drunk with Justin Bieber and led a group of friends on a night of binge drinking during which he made them listen to him give a multi-house acoustic concert – which is literally my nightmare.

Despite all of that, people continue to drink his Cool Aide. Including now, Rita Ora. Yes, Rita Ora the impossibly cool British actress and singer who the prettiest person you and I have ever seen and does things like casually waltz out of the Met ball after party lazily dragging Diplo along like she doesn’t even care about him.

Sheeran and Ora posted a video to Ora’s Instagram today though, where the two cryptically stare as an admittedly catchy backing track plays for a hot sec.

I’m going to go out on a limb here though and posit that Ora actually fell into an alternate dimension where cruel things like this happen, and she found the password to the alien Wi-Fi and is sending out a signal for help.

But I also know that it probably is real, and in a few months time I will potentially listen to an Ed Sheeran song in full, and maybe actually like it, because the universe is perverse.

