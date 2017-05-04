 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen and Jane Fonda To Co-Star in Film About Reading 50 Shades

Chloe Stillwell

by

Chloe Stillwell is a culture critic and freelance journalist working out of Nashville. She has a writing degree from the New School, and is a UCB-trained comedian.

View Profile
Image: WENN
Print

You read that right, the best movie of all time is about to be made

Well the collective consciousness ether must have opened, because my inner dialogue is being made into a movie. That is to say, Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen and Jane Fonda are making a movie about reading 50 Shades.

Literally, the only thing I might be almost as excited for is my monthly re-viewing of The First Wives Club. Which this movie, appropriately titled Book Club, will almost be a sequel to. TFWC memorably featured Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton and Bette Midler as an ensemble cast of women all scorned by their hyper privileged husbands and out for dignified revenge.

More: Jane Fonda reveals details about emotional abuse in her childhood

If you haven’t seen it, do yourself a favor. And here is a taste:

You’re welcome.

Despite sadly not having Middler or Hawn as part of the cast, Book Club will still be perfect. And I’ll take Jane Fonda and Candice Bergen any day.

More: Jane Fonda invites a troubled star to live with her (VIDEO)

Deadline reports the following incendiary plot description:

“Set in and around California, Book Club is a heartfelt comedy about four lifelong friends in their 60s who read 50 Shades of Grey in their monthly book club and have their lives changed forever. For these successful and intelligent women, this is not the type of book that they typically read, but as they soon find out, inspiration can come in the most unlikely of places. The pic is currently in pre-production.” 

More: Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin Have Been Soul Mates Since 1971

Honestly that’s a more sexual description of a film to me than 50 Shades was itself. Thank goddess for feminism, and the resurgence of smart films about women of all ages.

Do you think Book Club will be as good as First Wives Club? Tell us in the comments!

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
‘Pitch’ and 38 Other Shows That've Been Canceled This Year
A Photographic Look at Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's Love Story Through the Years
The Very Best Pictures of Prince Harry Through the Years
30 Times the Duggars Enraged Everyone on Instagram
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Trader Joe's Debuts Canned Wine Just in Time for Summer
  2. Why Some Women Are Choosing to Masturbate During Childbirth (Really)
  3. Ranking of All the Times the Real Housewives Were Shady Ice Queens
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started