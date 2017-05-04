You read that right, the best movie of all time is about to be made

Chloe Stillwell is a culture critic and freelance journalist working out of Nashville. She has a writing degree from the New School, and is a UCB-trained comedian.

Well the collective consciousness ether must have opened, because my inner dialogue is being made into a movie. That is to say, Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen and Jane Fonda are making a movie about reading 50 Shades.

Literally, the only thing I might be almost as excited for is my monthly re-viewing of The First Wives Club. Which this movie, appropriately titled Book Club, will almost be a sequel to. TFWC memorably featured Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton and Bette Midler as an ensemble cast of women all scorned by their hyper privileged husbands and out for dignified revenge.

If you haven’t seen it, do yourself a favor. And here is a taste:

You’re welcome.

Despite sadly not having Middler or Hawn as part of the cast, Book Club will still be perfect. And I’ll take Jane Fonda and Candice Bergen any day.

Deadline reports the following incendiary plot description:

“Set in and around California, Book Club is a heartfelt comedy about four lifelong friends in their 60s who read 50 Shades of Grey in their monthly book club and have their lives changed forever. For these successful and intelligent women, this is not the type of book that they typically read, but as they soon find out, inspiration can come in the most unlikely of places. The pic is currently in pre-production.”

Honestly that’s a more sexual description of a film to me than 50 Shades was itself. Thank goddess for feminism, and the resurgence of smart films about women of all ages.

Do you think Book Club will be as good as First Wives Club? Tell us in the comments!