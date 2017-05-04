 
The Twin Peaks Reboot Is The Ultimate Tease

Chloe Stillwell

by

Chloe Stillwell is a culture critic and freelance journalist working out of Nashville. She has a writing degree from the New School, and is a UCB-trained comedian.

Image: WENN
I don’t know if I can take two more weeks of these sexy little teaser trailers

Hi, spooky bitches! How ya holding up on this last 16 days until the Twin Peaks reboot premiers? I hope you’re spending it pilling Audrey Horne cardigans and eating cherry pie. Having inappropriate relationships with older men and going on accidental vision quests. (Actually probably don’t do those last two).

More: 10 Things you never knew about Twin Peaks

Thankfully Showtime knows how anxiously anyone with a black and lusty soul is awaiting this return of epic proportions. So they’re teasing the hell out of us, of course. Today left us with another Easter egg of sorts, a short, cryptic clip called “Some familiar faces 25 years later.”

In the clip we just see flashes of faces: Sarah Palmer, Big Ed Hurly, Carl Rodd, Deputy Andy Brennan, Deputy Tommy “Hawk” Hill, and the indisputably ideal boyfriend, Agent Dale Cooper. Each face flashes with a sonic thud, and then fades back to black, until we see the iconic misty falls and neon logo at the end.

More: Baby names inspired by Twin Peaks

Some takeaways: Fuck, I’m getting old. Damn, they all got old. Ageism is stupid. I’m okay getting older, and they’re all holding it together really well and living their best lives. Why did Shelly never get her own spin off, because Madchen Amick is the absolute best.

I don't know if I can take two more weeks of these sexy little teaser trailers
Image: Giphy

More: Twin Peaks 101: This was written for all you millennials out there

Where the rebooted series will pick up over two decades later has been held very close to the chest by creator, and most likely the DL grand creator of all things, David Lynch, as well as the rest of the cast and crew. What we do know is that it will be perfect, but also absolutely not be enough to satisfy the 25 years of waiting we’ve already done.

Which character are you most excited to see again? Tell us in the comments!                             

Comments
