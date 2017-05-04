Is Sofía Vergara really cheating on Joe Manganiello? (Hint: use common sense)

Most stars just ignore the tabloids, as they probably should. Everyone knows those mags are full of exaggerated stories, questionable sources and, as the current buzz word goes, #fakenews.
More: The Comments in Nick Loeb's Letter About Sofía Vergara Give Us Pause
But we're actually super glad Sofia Vergara didn't ignore the obviously untrue story about herself in Star magazine this week, because her response made us literally LOL.
The cover story for this week's Star claimed that Vergara was "caught cheating" on her husband, Joe Manganiello, saying she was spotted with another man and without her wedding ring in Rome.
Vergara clapped right back on Instagram.
The editor of this magazine is an idiot
More: Sofía Vergara's embryos are taking this crazy lawsuit to a whole other level
"The editor of this magazine is an idiot... if he is going to have my ring removed to created a "fake" "news" he should have made sure that he removed from social media all the other pictures of that award night in Rome where Im wearing it," she wrote. "By the way...thats my friend the producer of the movie Bent that I was shooting in Rome and who came to spend Easter at my home the week later.#Starmagazinebullies #goinventsh*itaboutyourmother."
Before we continue, can we take a moment to appreciate to appreciate Vergara's invention of the greatest hashtag ever to hit the 'net? "#goinventsh*taboutyourmother." I'm going to throw that one out at every troll who tweets at me ever again.
Also, Vergara is totally right. If you Google image search for photos of her at the AMBI GALA, which is the event she was attending in Rome, she's definitely wearing her ring.
More: These Celebrities Know How to Easter
Sofia: 1.
Star: 0.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started