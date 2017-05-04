Is Sofía Vergara really cheating on Joe Manganiello? (Hint: use common sense)

More: Sofía Vergara's embryos are taking this crazy lawsuit to a whole other level

"The editor of this magazine is an idiot... if he is going to have my ring removed to created a "fake" "news" he should have made sure that he removed from social media all the other pictures of that award night in Rome where Im wearing it," she wrote. "By the way...thats my friend the producer of the movie Bent that I was shooting in Rome and who came to spend Easter at my home the week later.#Starmagazinebullies #goinventsh*itaboutyourmother."

Before we continue, can we take a moment to appreciate to appreciate Vergara's invention of the greatest hashtag ever to hit the 'net? "#goinventsh*taboutyourmother." I'm going to throw that one out at every troll who tweets at me ever again.

Also, Vergara is totally right. If you Google image search for photos of her at the AMBI GALA, which is the event she was attending in Rome, she's definitely wearing her ring.



Sofia: 1.

Star: 0.