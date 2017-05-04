 
Katy Perry's Vanity Temporarily Blinds Her from Making Good Judgement Calls

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: WENN.com
The internet slams Katy Perry for taking vanity too far

Is there, like, a Guinness World Record for making the most people cringe? And if so, is Katy Perry gunning for it? Because jeez.

Hot on the heels of the super uncomfortable Facebook Live video she posted, comparing her old black hair to Barack Obama, Perry is getting absolutely skewered by the internet for being so vain and narcissistic, it's almost hard to believe she's not trying to piss people off on purpose.

She posted a photo to Instagram showing the front page of the New York Times, which featured a photo of her in her MET Gala dress below the fold. Yeah, fine, making the front page is cool. Except Perry's snap showed the entire front page, and the centerpiece photo is of a police officer on fire.

May 2, 2017. All the news that's fit to print @nytimes

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

She captioned the shot, "All the news that's fit to print," as if she somehow thinks her dress is that big a deal? Eye rolls for days.

Commenters on Instagram were immediately on this, calling her out for being so blindly narcissistic.

"All the news that's fit to print. What a self absorbed thing to caption this photo. I'm not into making personal digs or attacking anyone but are you genuinely so wrapped up in your own image cultivated for you by a team of people feeding you your own hype? There is another human being in the middle of being burnt by flames and somehow you make this about yourself? Do you think you're a woke ass illuminati member?" one wrote.

Another chimed in, "Seriously @katyperry ?! You self absorbed twat waffle! You used to be my favorite. This is sad."

The comments are brutal, but uh, Perry should probably have thought this post through. She should probably think a lot of things through before she puts them on the internet, because she hasn't really been nailing that lately.

