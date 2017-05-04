Celibacy is probably looking pretty good to Drake right now

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: WENN.com

Print

You know how every person who's ever looked at their family genealogy proudly claims to be related to Charlemagne? In future generations, everyone will claim to be related to Drake.

More: Drake Sympathizes With Woman Who Broke Into His Home

Seriously, the guy has a new Instagram model/porn star/influencer claiming to be his baby mama like, twice a week. And sure, most of them get disproven. But as soon as one is exposed as a hoax, another one pops up. Drake, has it occurred to you yet that you might want to take a break from wining and dining models, at least until all this baby mama drama has a chance to die down?

The latest claim comes from former porn star Sophie Brussaux, who claims she has texts that prove Drake is the father of her baby, but hasn't released any screenshots.

More: Drake Might Be Dating Winnie Harlow, But Really, Only RiRi Can Lock Him Down

According to TMZ, the texts say this:

"Drake: I want you to have an abortion.

Brussaux: I can't kill my baby simply to indulge you sorry.

Drake: Indulge me? F--k you.

Brussaux: What?

Drake: You do know what you're doing you think you're going to get money."

But Drake's team is working overtime to smear Brussaux, even though they aren't outright denying that her baby is his.

"This woman has a very questionable background. She has admitted to having multiple relationships. We understand she may have problems getting into the United States. She's one of many women claiming he got them pregnant," Drake's rep said, adding that Brussaux claimed she had sex with another rapper around the same time and has "all but acknowledged it's his kid."

Still, there's a chance that this time, Drake is legit in some baby mama drama.

"If it is Drake's child, which he doesn't believe it is, then he would do the right thing by the child," his rep said.

More: Brace Yourself Because Drake and Rihanna Are So Awkward Now It Hurts

At least there's that.