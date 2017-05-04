Chris Rock passively apologizes to his ex-wife and insults her all in the same interview

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Chris Rock may sound like a changed man in his new interview with Rolling Stone, but we have our doubts.

In the cover story, Rock says he thought he could get away with cheating on his ex-wife, Malaak Compton-Rock, just because he was the one who made the money in the household. In my opinion, that's about the most misogynistic view a man can hold: because he makes more money than his wife, he's somehow entitled to do whatever the fuck he wants? Take a seat, sir.

Rock makes a sort of half-apology for that behavior, saying, "That's bullshit. That actually goes the other way. My faults are magnified. Your significant other, if they really love you, has a high opinion of you. And you let them down."

Rock also openly admits to cheating on his wife with three different women. He claims to see the error in his ways now, but apparently never realized that might not be husband material behavior at the time? OK.

Rock and Compton-Rock separated in 2014 and just finalized their divorce last year. She's been pretty quiet about the whole ordeal, and Rock gives her props for not putting his cheating ways on blast, but admits that a lot of that has to do with the fact that he's famous, and she's not. It would seem there's really a theme emerging about how highly he thinks of himself versus his ex-wife.

"It's not fair," he told Rolling Stone. "I have a mic, she doesn't. God forbid people are bugging her in the supermarket. That's not cool. I'm going to have to see her at weddings and graduations."

And just in case anyone thought Rock has any remorse for his behavior, just know that his thoughts about his ex-wife's financial situation haven't changed one bit. He's dating actress Megalyn Echikunwoke now, and had this to say: "She's got her own dough, it's amazing."

Compton-Rock, we hope he's paying you all the alimony for putting up with this shit.