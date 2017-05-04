She may be moving away from her shocking habits, but this new Miley Cyrus is doing some bananas things

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

Image: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Print

It looks like a new leaf is being turned over for one of pop music's most colorful and boundary-breaking artists.

More: 51 Powerful Images of Celebrities Supporting the Women's March on Washington

In a new interview with Billboard magazine, Miley Cyrus is no longer smoking weed. In fact, it sounds like Cyrus is cleaning up her act entirely as she works on a new album and recharges her personal and creative batteries. "I used to [resist changing]. But I haven’t smoked weed in three weeks, which is the longest I’ve ever [gone without it]. I’m not doing drugs, I’m not drinking, I’m completely clean right now! That was just something that I wanted to do," Cyrus revealed.

"It's a brand new start... a dream come true... in Malibu..." Read more about my new music in @billboard https://t.co/wT8FrbvgSW pic.twitter.com/jqcHuJ6tfd — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) May 4, 2017

The last few years of Cyrus' public life showed us a major gear shift from the Disney tween star we were introduced to back in the mid-'00s. Over the last few years, Cyrus has pushed fashion boundaries, professed and publicized her love of smoking weed, and become a generally raucous but lovable personality.

To see her going into a calmer and more, for lack of a better term, normal and approachable mode of existence is definitely refreshing. I know I've been curious to see what she's been up to the last few months since she's mostly slipped out of the public focus; appearing at the Women's March in L.A. in January 2017 was perhaps her most notable recent appearance.

More: Miley Cyrus Got a Big Stamp of Approval From Liam Hemsworth's Family This Christmas

Now, it would appear she's ready to make a marked shift once more back to a simpler, less intense, shall we say, lifestyle. "I love talking to people, and I approach them in a normal, 'Don’t treat me different, 'cause I’m not' way. That’s what started this evolution for me, getting out of my Dead Petz phase," she said, referencing her 2015 album. "People stare at me anyway, but people stare at me a lot when I’m dressed as a fucking cat [...] I like talking to people that don't agree with me, but I don't think I can do that in an aggressive way. I don’t think those people are going to listen to me when I’m sitting there in nipple pasties, you know?"

More: Miley Cyrus Reminds Us That The Voice Is About More Than Just Singing

Whatever this impending new era in Cyrus' life holds, be it drug-free, happiness-filled, and totally musical, it certainly looks good on her right now.