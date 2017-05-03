Minka Kelly gives us exactly what we didn't know we wanted in new relationship announcement

Chloe Stillwell is a culture critic and freelance journalist working out of Nashville. She has a writing degree from the New School, and is a UCB-trained comedian.

Image: WENN

Print

Minka Kelly is a goddess. Jesse Williams is a god. Naturally they are fucking, and also dating, because you don’t not wife/husband up either of those people if they’re willing to even look in your direction, let alone take their pants off in front of you.

More: #WCW: Minka Kelly reveals the women who've affected her life

If you haven’t seen Friday Night Lights, please go to your viewing device of choice and binge watch all seasons. I’ll wait. – K, now that’s done, we can talk. She’s incredible She’s a force of sincerity and prettiness, and her voice should be annoying but somehow is so intoxicating. I would give anything to be Tim Riggins or Jason Street at any point when they were on her radar (or vice versa, but that’s a topic for another day. #TexasForever).

Image: Giphy Jesse Williams is equally phenomenal, having made one of the most impressive and important speeches in Award-giving history last year at the 2016 BET Awards. More: Minka Kelly and Chris Evans: Friends or rekindling?

(Which also really pissed off Tomi Lahren, and I am here for anything that gets that girls hate-stained panties in a bunch.) In the speech, Williams tackles Black Lives Matter, and the courageous, essential fight to end systemic racism in America. He also says incredible things like, “This is also in particular for the black women, in particular, who have spent their lifetimes nurturing everyone before themselves. We can and will do better for you.” I’m not crying, you’re crying. What a fucking hero.

More: Sean Penn and Minka Kelly caught looking like more than friends

A rep for Kelly confirmed exclusively to In Touch, “They’re very happy,” a source close to the Friday Night Lights actress explains. “They’ve got a lot in common and have major chemistry.”

How could they not? We’re rooting for you guys.

How do you feel about the new love birds? Tell us in the comments!