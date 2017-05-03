Add HAIM's new single to the list of things I definitely care about

Chloe Stillwell is a culture critic and freelance journalist working out of Nashville. She has a writing degree from the New School, and is a UCB-trained comedian.

Honestly, when I die, please donate my organs to Haim. Dedicate my existence to Haim appreciation. Give whatever is left of my estate, (which will probably be three ailing cats, one collectors-edition Swatch watch and a stack of old New Yorkers) to Haim. They’re the best band, best sisters and best women of all time. And they’re finally giving us the gift of new music since 2013 intergalactically-acclaimed full length debut Days Are Gone.

They recently released an in-studio live music video of “Right Now,” which was of course directed by too cool for school director Paul Thomas Anderson, because they are too cool for school.

And now we have another taste of what’s to come. They released today the audio for “Want You Back” Another 80’s-soaked stream of sunshine, a sonic boom you can have sex to and play for your mom, a promise of fulfillment with their pact with the devil to deliver summer bangers forever in exchange for their souls.

It’s also just a cool song in general. Like the title suggests, it tackles the breakup from the side of the person who walked away and now wants the other person back. But what’s really cool is that it’s a perspective that’s usually told about men. Men are typically the fodder in songs for the character of evil ex crawling back, leaving women to fulfill the scorned woman staring down from the phoenix pedestal. But with Haim singing it, it almost feels like there’s a feminism to it, however intentional or not. The song admits that women too can be the ones who do wrong in a relationship, and realize those wrongs after the face. And that’s human, and cool, and it sounds good too.

And Haim, if you’re reading this, I bang a mean tambourine if you’re ever looking for a fourth member.

