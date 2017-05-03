 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Rejoice! There's New HAIM To Listen To

Chloe Stillwell

by

Chloe Stillwell is a culture critic and freelance journalist working out of Nashville. She has a writing degree from the New School, and is a UCB-trained comedian.

View Profile
Image: WENN
Print

Add HAIM's new single to the list of things I definitely care about

Honestly, when I die, please donate my organs to Haim. Dedicate my existence to Haim appreciation. Give whatever is left of my estate, (which will probably be three ailing cats, one collectors-edition Swatch watch and a stack of old New Yorkers) to Haim. They’re the best band, best sisters and best women of all time. And they’re finally giving us the gift of new music since 2013 intergalactically-acclaimed full length debut Days Are Gone.

They recently released an in-studio live music video of “Right Now,” which was of course directed by too cool for school director Paul Thomas Anderson, because they are too cool for school.

More: Haim nabs all of the best cameos for "My Song 5" video

And now we have another taste of what’s to come. They released today the audio for “Want You Back” Another 80’s-soaked stream of sunshine, a sonic boom you can have sex to and play for your mom, a promise of fulfillment with their pact with the devil to deliver summer bangers forever in exchange for their souls.

More: Celebs at Coachella 2015

It’s also just a cool song in general. Like the title suggests, it tackles the breakup from the side of the person who walked away and now wants the other person back. But what’s really cool is that it’s a perspective that’s usually told about men. Men are typically the fodder in songs for the character of evil ex crawling back, leaving women to fulfill the scorned woman staring down from the phoenix pedestal. But with Haim singing it, it almost feels like there’s a feminism to it, however intentional or not. The song admits that women too can be the ones who do wrong in a relationship, and realize those wrongs after the face. And that’s human, and cool, and it sounds good too.

More: Listen up! Fall for HAIM's sisterly sound

And Haim, if you’re reading this, I bang a mean tambourine if you’re ever looking for a fourth member.

How excited are you for this new record?! Tell us in the comments!

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
A Photographic Look at Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip Love Story Through the Years
The Very Best Pictures of Prince Harry Through the Years
30 Times the Duggars Enraged Everyone on Instagram
For Better or Worse, These Met Gala Looks Stole the Night
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Trader Joe's Debuts Canned Wine Just in Time for Summer
  2. Why Some Women Are Choosing to Masturbate During Childbirth (Really)
  3. Ranking of All the Times the Real Housewives Were Shady Ice Queens
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started