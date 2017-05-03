Add how much Amy Schumer tips to the list of things I don't care about

Image: WENN

Amy Schumer is a divisive figure. And now she’s trying to overcome that divisiveness by bragging about being rich and handing her money out to us poor plebeians. The comedian turned actress went on Howard Stern’s Sirius XM show on Wednesday, and the topic of what you do with your money when you’re filthy rich came up. Which I guess is something you talk about when you’re sitting in a room full of filthy rich people, and you are also filthy rich. And Stern’s show isn’t really batting for intellectual banter. But the whole thing felt a little tacky. It’s great for a celebrity to be generous, especially in philanthropic scenarios. But to publicize it is a very un-Oprah move.

Schumer’s made many a problematic turn though, most memorably with her denouncement of Glamour magazine distinguishing her as plus-sized. The problem there was that she has made an entire standup career off of owning her weight and the stigma from society for not being extra thin. It seemed as though she was fine calling acknowledging herself as bigger as a comic, but now that she is an A-list celebrity, she doesn’t want to be seen that way. She spun her response as standing up for women not being pigeon-held into weight-based boxes, but she also made it a point to announce that she fluctuates “between a 6 and an 8,” and that felt very defensive, if not untrue.

The other especially controversial recent moment was when she released a video of her and fellow cast mates from her upcoming film Snatched, co-starring as a mother daughter pair with Goldie Hawn, of themselves lip-syncing to Beyoncé’s very political single Formation. The issue there was that with the exception of a brief appearance by co-star Wanda Sykes, the video was essentially white women co-opting a song that has become a cornerstone anthem of black feminism. Tidal, the brain child of Beyoncé’s husband Jay-Z did premier the music video, if you can even call it that, which would suggest support from Beyoncé’s camp, but it doesn’t remove the inkiness of what Schumer and co put out, just more emphasizes that Bey is above all drama. Schumer wrote a rebuttal to criticisms on Medium that continued her defensive trend to most push back she gets.

In the interview with Stern, Schumer admits that she tips well because she worked in the service industry for 10 years. And that makes sense and is a noble reason to put some extra zeros on the tip line. But she went on to add that, “It’s because it does make me feel great and I feel like I have no other choice.” And that’s not the most benevolent sentence I’ve ever heard. She ended with, “Are people with money not doing stuff like this? I think they should do more, because you’ll feel better. And then they’ll do that for someone else, you hope.” Great, I’m glad Amy Schumer thinks that when a waiter making $2 an hour gets a tip more than 20% that could make a huge difference in their lives, they should give it to someone else. Whatever, Amy.

