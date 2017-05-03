Amy Schumer's dad meeting Goldie Hawn is so sweet — I'm not crying, you're crying

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: WENN.com

Print

There's just something really cool about meeting a favorite celebrity. We see them onscreen. We look up to them so much. Seeing them in person is a once-in-a-lifetime chance. No one knows that better than Amy Schumer's dad, Gordon Schumer.

More: Did Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer Break Up?

He's been comedienne Goldie Hawn's biggest fan for decades, and because fate can be a great thing sometimes, Hawn is co-starring alongside Amy in her upcoming movie, Snatched. Because of her proximity to her dad's favorite star, Amy has already had them meet before, but only via Facetime.

Gornon, who has multiple sclerosis, obviously still wished he could meet Hawn in person. Amy just made that happen, and, naturally, captured the whole thing on video.

My dad meeting the love of his life @officialgoldiehawn A post shared by @amyschumer on May 2, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

More: Amy Schumer Slams Trump in Defense of Her Cousin, Senator Chuck Schumer

She posted the video to Instagram, captioning it, "My dad meeting the love of his life @officialgoldiehawn." It shows Gordon working at his office when Amy stops by to tell him he's going to have a surprise visitor. He's in tears as he realizes what's about to happen.

"Who are you about to meet?" Amy asks and Gordon dabs at his eyes with a tissue.

"Am I about to meet Goldie?" he sobs.

Amy jokes, "Play it cool," but it's pretty clear that's not going to happen. He stammers something about being unable to be cool, and that's the moment when Hawn walks into the room.

"I'm emotional too," Hawn tells him, right before they hug, and OMG it's pretty cute.

More: Amy Schumer's Boyfriend Dared to Yawn During Oral Sex

So can she go ahead and introduce me to Riz Ahmed? That would be super.