 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Amy Schumer's Dad Meeting Goldie Hawn is Almost Too Cute to Watch – Almost

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: WENN.com
Print

Amy Schumer's dad meeting Goldie Hawn is so sweet — I'm not crying, you're crying

There's just something really cool about meeting a favorite celebrity. We see them onscreen. We look up to them so much. Seeing them in person is a once-in-a-lifetime chance. No one knows that better than Amy Schumer's dad, Gordon Schumer.

More: Did Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer Break Up?

He's been comedienne Goldie Hawn's biggest fan for decades, and because fate can be a great thing sometimes, Hawn is co-starring alongside Amy in her upcoming movie, Snatched. Because of her proximity to her dad's favorite star, Amy has already had them meet before, but only via Facetime.

Gornon, who has multiple sclerosis, obviously still wished he could meet Hawn in person. Amy just made that happen, and, naturally, captured the whole thing on video.

My dad meeting the love of his life @officialgoldiehawn

A post shared by @amyschumer on

More: Amy Schumer Slams Trump in Defense of Her Cousin, Senator Chuck Schumer

She posted the video to Instagram, captioning it, "My dad meeting the love of his life @officialgoldiehawn." It shows Gordon working at his office when Amy stops by to tell him he's going to have a surprise visitor. He's in tears as he realizes what's about to happen.

"Who are you about to meet?" Amy asks and Gordon dabs at his eyes with a tissue.

"Am I about to meet Goldie?" he sobs.

Amy jokes, "Play it cool," but it's pretty clear that's not going to happen. He stammers something about being unable to be cool, and that's the moment when Hawn walks into the room.

"I'm emotional too," Hawn tells him, right before they hug, and OMG it's pretty cute.

More: Amy Schumer's Boyfriend Dared to Yawn During Oral Sex

So can she go ahead and introduce me to Riz Ahmed? That would be super.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
The Very Best Pictures of Prince Harry Through the Years
30 Times the Duggars Enraged Everyone on Instagram
For Better or Worse, These Met Gala Looks Stole the Night
Highly Anticipated Sequels and Reboots Are Hitting Theaters in May
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Trader Joe's Debuts Canned Wine Just in Time for Summer
  2. Why Some Women Are Choosing to Masturbate During Childbirth (Really)
  3. Ranking of All the Times the Real Housewives Were Shady Ice Queens
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started