To his detriment, fans can't separate Josh McDermitt from his TWD character, Eugene

News has emerged from The Walking Dead fandom that will make you want to grab some nincompoops and shake 'em by the neck. Rumor has it that The Walking Dead's Josh McDermitt felt forced to quit social media this week due to the extreme vitriol being slung in his direction — including numerous death threats.

And honest to God, you guys, I don't even know where to start with this one. But let's give it a shot anyway, eh?

First and foremost, we apparently need to state the obvious: Eugene, the character everyone is hating on right now for betraying Rick's crew, is fictional. He only exists in Robert Kirkman's graphic comic series and on the hit AMC series, The Walking Dead. Eugene is relegated to those spheres of existence.

If you run into a man with an abnormally high IQ walking around town sporting a mullet and toting a jar of pickles, you may have discovered a doppelganger (or crossed the space-time continuum). But whom it most certainly won't be is Eugene.

Why? Because Eugene is not real.

Josh McDermitt, on the other hand, is a very real person who just so happens to bring Eugene to life onscreen. While it's clearly a testament to his incredible talent that he plays the part convincingly enough to make people believe he actually is Eugene, that is likely of little consolation when he's being trolled non-stop on social media.

In a kind of brutally sad interview clip on the subject, McDermitt opened up about the issue, telling these overzealous fans, "Don't be an asshole."

Stay strong Josh McDermitt .. We the real fan we really miss you so much...#JoshMcDermitt #welovejoshmcdermitt pic.twitter.com/BewQ1yZ6CJ — Zainap Baraket (@ZHBV12) May 2, 2017

What sucks about this — aside from the readily apparent fact that McDermitt isn't getting the respect he deserves as a human being — is the fact that McDermitt is one of the chillest fucking people IRL. Anyone who sticks around after the show to watch The Talking Dead or who has met McDermitt at fan events knows how hilarious and likable he is.

Thankfully, Jeffrey Dean Morgan (aka The Walking Dead's main villain, Negan) seems to be right in his assertion that "ninety-nine percent of fans of The Walking Dead are some of the coolest people," as supporters are coming out on social media in full force to defend McDermitt.

Using the hashtags #welovejoshmcdermitt and #comebackjosh, the outspoken majority are doing their part to chase the rotten one percent of bad-apple fans back into hiding (behind their keyboards, natch).

So, if you're a true Walking Dead follower who is lucid enough to know the difference between a fictional TV character and the actor who plays him, show McDermitt some love, y'all. As for those of you who feel the need to harass actors online for sport, well, get bent.