Brad Pitt gives first interview since the divorce and really just needs a hug

I know that there are two sides to every story and I won't attempt to absolve him of any part he played in his divorce from Angelina Jolie, but man, Brad Pitt sounds like he is a very sad man right now.

Pitt recently opened up to GQ about his divorce and the life he now leads. As he balances work, a split household, and the well-being of his children, Pitt paints a very bleak picture for readers. When asked what his life has been like since September (when news broke of his divorce from Jolie, his second wife), Pitt's answer really makes you feel for him.

A @GQSTYLE EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt talks divorce, quitting drinking, and becoming a better man https://t.co/BaSYZH4uXD pic.twitter.com/O9rftpaJCe — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) May 3, 2017

"It was too sad to be here at first, so I went and stayed on a friend's floor, a little bungalow in Santa Monica," he told GQ. "I crashed over here a little bit, my friend [David] Fincher lives right here. He's always going to have an open door for me, and I was doing a lot of stuff on the Westside, so I stayed at my friend's house on the floor for a month and a half." This revelation of his rather lonely life in the wake of his divorce really makes you feel for him.

Pitt also opened up about quitting drinking and smoking weed, ostensibly in an attempt to clean up his act and perhaps parents more effectively now that he is a single father. He also elaborated on the fact that he and Jolie are keeping their divorce out of the courts for the sake of their children. "I just refuse. And fortunately my partner in this agrees. It's just very, very jarring for the kids, to suddenly have their family ripped apart. If anyone can make sense of it, we have to with great care and delicacy, building everything around that," he stated.

For Pitt, the main things is that he cares for his children during this difficult time because he comes from a family where pain (both emotional and physical) was never discussed. He wants to change that. "[I put] family first. [...] Kids are so delicate. They absorb everything. They need to have their hand held and things explained. They need to be listened to. When I get in that busy work mode, I'm not hearing. I want to be better at that."

Pitt's interview with GQ is an incredibly hefty one. He opens up and explains his life in great detail but these little details are perhaps the most heartbreaking.