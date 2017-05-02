Is Serena Williams having a boy or girl? It's a mystery... for now

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

By now, we all know Serena Williams is expecting and, admittedly, we're curious to find out whether the elite athlete will be bringing another powerhouse tennis queen into the world. Can't you just see Auntie Venus on the court, coaching her niece?

Of course, if it turns out Williams is having a little boy, the world will likewise be just as overjoyed for the new mom. But it would seem we'll all have to wait to learn the baby's sex — including Williams!

Looking radiant at Monday's Met Gala in New York City, Williams spoke with the inimitable Andre Leon Talley from Vogue about she and fiance Alexis Ohanian's future bundle, saying, "We're waiting for a surprise. We call it Baby."

But, you know, fans may find out sooner rather than later if Williams' recent track record is any indication.

Before Williams officially confirmed her pregnancy and her baby bump was simply speculation, the 35-year-old tennis star accidentally let the good news go via none other than the great spoiler of secrets: Snapchat.

On Wednesday, April 19, the new mom took to the popular social media messenging app in a bright yellow bikini, captioning a side-profile pic, "20 weeks."

A few days later, on April 25, she opened up about the blunder during a TED conference in Vancouver. "I was on vacation, taking time for myself, and I have this thing where I've been checking my status and taking a picture every week," she explained. "I've been just saving it, but you know how social media is — you press the wrong button... and 30 minutes later, I'd missed four calls. So I picked it up and realized, 'Oh no.'"

Although she took the image down shortly after, the image was not surprisingly screen-captured, saved and disseminated for all to see.

In the wake of that little social media misstep, Williams confirmed to NBC News that she would, in fact, be welcoming a baby this fall. The buzz then turned to the fact that, based on Williams' Snap, she won the Australian Open in January while pregnant.

Because, badass.

Williams, who announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder Ohanian back in December, clearly couldn't be more excited about impending motherhood — no matter how the rest of the world found out.

So while we're hopeful for Williams that she will be able to keep the sex under wraps if that's what she truly wants, we also wouldn't be surprised if the gender reveal came by way of Snapchat.

Hey, it would be pretty on trend, right?