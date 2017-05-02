No Ryan Seacrest, no problem — the American Idol reboot might be moving ahead no matter what

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

Image: FayesVision/WENN

Print

From Season 1 winner Kelly Clarkson to Season 15 winner Trent Harmon, there's no denying the long-running American Idol churned out some phenomenal talent over the years. For those of us that grew up watching the OG singing competition, it was hard to accept Harmon would be the last Idol ever.

Or will he?

According to TMZ, sources at ABC and Fremantle (the company that produces American Idol) have confirmed that ABC just made an offer to buy the show. Wait, what? How does that work? Just like any other reboot apparently.

More: My American Idol Obsession Has Shaped My Entire Adult Life

Sure, the show has been "dead in the water" so to speak for a year, but that doesn't mean it can't still be revived — and that's precisely what ABC intends to do.

TMZ's sources claim that NBC and FOX actually beat ABC to the punch a few months back and got into a bidding war over the recently retired hit show. However, complications with CORE, the co-owner of American Idol, prevented Fremantle from following through with any negotiations.

Now that ABC has reached out and the squabbles have all but been settled with CORE, Fremantle will resume discussion with the co-owner to see if they want to play ball with ABC or let NBC and FOX continue to right for the rights.

More: Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest's Co-hosting Future According to Their Zodiac Signs

If you've been following the news this last few days, you're likely wondering how Ryan Seacrest could possibly factor into this equation. After all, he just signed on to co-host Live with Kelly! alongside the eponymous Kelly Ripa.

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news if you're a Seacrest fan, but it seems there is little to no hope he'd be able to helm the show given his new commitment. Hey, perhaps they can bring back Ryan's original co-host, Brian Dunkleman.

If he's still too bitter, we'd like to suggest the show extend an offer to Nick Lachey: he's handsome, likable, funny, authentic. Book him, and we're definitely on board — especially if Idol brings back the lovable last panel of judges comprised of Keith Urban, Jennifer Lopez and Harry Connick Jr.

More: Jennifer Lopez Gets Choked Up After Moving American Idol Performance (VIDEO)

What do you think? Would you tune in to an Idol reboot?