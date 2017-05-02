Millennials who went to the Met Gala are too cool to be my friends

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Michael Stewart/Getty Images

So the Met Gala looks like a good time, right? All those pretty dresses. The biggest celeb names. Art. Culture.

Nah.

TBH, the Met Gala this year looked terrible. Like, everyone there looked grumpy about it.

the Olsen twins look like they gon tell you how and when you're gonna die #MetGala pic.twitter.com/IvDakoqEhr — chris (@coolado_) May 1, 2017

frank ocean at the 2017 met gala pic.twitter.com/pZL30HGIS2 — Odd Future (@itsOddFuture) May 2, 2017

Poor celebrities, having to wear clothes that cost more than my car and hang out with each other in a museum. So much hardship. So much angst.

Also, like, every millennial in attendance ended up sitting on the bathroom floor, and a bunch of them were smoking.

Bella Hadid, Rami Malek broke law by smoking in Met Gala bathroom https://t.co/2xRfW0JRw0 — Le Chanel (@JustMeLeChanel) May 2, 2017

At annual Met Gala, wealthy celebs break NYC smoking ban, share photos on social media https://t.co/lwpRr06xi5 — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) May 2, 2017

my aesthetic is rita ora and rami malek smoking in the met gala bathroom pic.twitter.com/KhBHiAJXXZ — jasmine ➰ (@Jaz_Altham) May 2, 2017

And apparently people are considering this life goals now?

new life goal: smoking in the bathroom at the met gala whilst dressed head to toe in gucci pic.twitter.com/iJlvhvUkEE — C (@stylexnoir) May 2, 2017

A) Smoking is so 1993. B) Can you imagine how horrible it must have smelled in that bathroom? C) If your idea of a good night is sitting on a bathroom floor tryna look too cool to be there and putting off a serious Mean Girls you-can't-sit-with-us vibe, sorry, but we're not gonna be friends because I'm going to be doing something that's actually fun.

Raise your hand if you spent Monday night not at the Met Gala and you're super fine with that (*raises hand*).