Some Celebs Spent Their Night at the Met Gala Smoking on the Bathroom Floor

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Michael Stewart/Getty Images
Millennials who went to the Met Gala are too cool to be my friends

So the Met Gala looks like a good time, right? All those pretty dresses. The biggest celeb names. Art. Culture.

Nah.

More: What Happens in the Met Gala Bathroom Never Stays in the Met Gala Bathroom

TBH, the Met Gala this year looked terrible. Like, everyone there looked grumpy about it.

Poor celebrities, having to wear clothes that cost more than my car and hang out with each other in a museum. So much hardship. So much angst.

More: Hollywood's Two Hottest New It Couples Made Their Debut at the Met Gala

Also, like, every millennial in attendance ended up sitting on the bathroom floor, and a bunch of them were smoking.

And apparently people are considering this life goals now?

A) Smoking is so 1993. B) Can you imagine how horrible it must have smelled in that bathroom? C) If your idea of a good night is sitting on a bathroom floor tryna look too cool to be there and putting off a serious Mean Girls you-can't-sit-with-us vibe, sorry, but we're not gonna be friends because I'm going to be doing something that's actually fun.

More: For Better or Worse, These MET Gala Looks Stole the Night

Raise your hand if you spent Monday night not at the Met Gala and you're super fine with that (*raises hand*).

