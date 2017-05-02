Olivia Jade is teaching Lori Loughlin how to be 'on fleek'

Kristyn Burtt is an LA-based entertainment reporter who has covered everything from 'Dancing With the Stars' to the Oscars. If she’s not on the red carpet, she’s at home in yoga pants watching Netflix and eating potato chips.

Olivia Giannulli is only 17 years old, but she’s making a big splash in the social media scene without banking on her famous parents. Giannulli is the daughter of Fuller House star Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli. Olivia Giannulli goes by her first and middle name, Olivia Jade, on her social media accounts and it’s clear that millennials love her.

Here are some important facts to know about Loughlin's youngest daughter:

Look-a-like

16 finally A post shared by Olivia Jade (@oliviajade) on Sep 28, 2015 at 5:56pm PDT

Giannulli is a dead ringer for her stunning mom. You can see where her beauty comes from. They both have beautiful smiles and bubbly personalities. Are they sisters or mother and daughter? Well, mom knows best.

Loughlin described their relationship to People magazine in June 2015. “I’d like to think I’m somewhat their friend, but more importantly, I am their mother and a guiding force. I am strict with my girls.”

YouTuber

With over 800,000 subscribers, Giannulli is getting huge views on her makeup, beauty and fashion tutorials. In fact, it was her mom who inspired her to create a YouTube channel.

'What initially got me into this was watching our mom get her makeup done for events,' she said to Teen Vogue in March 2016.

Her mom occasionally makes an appearance for hot topics like, “Teaching my mom slang terms of 2016.” That video alone garnered an impressive 1.5 million views.

Famous friends

It helps when your mom has great connections to stars like Candace Cameron-Bure. Giannulli gets to make videos with other celebrity offspring like Natasha Bure in their “Seven Second Challenge.” They dared each other to complete tasks like 30 jumping jacks or five pushups in seven seconds. Watch the video to find out who won.

Boyfriend alert

prom w this one @tylergreenwald A post shared by Olivia Jade (@oliviajade) on May 22, 2016 at 10:55am PDT

Giannulli has been dating Tyler Greenwald since 2015 and they are Insta-cute. You can see everything from their vacation time together to a little PDA on Instagram. Greenwald is in college now, but they are still spending time together after a short breakup.

Acting is only a hobby

While her older sister Bella is pursuing an acting career, Giannulli is taking acting classes only. She has bigger ambitions in the beauty industry. She told Teen Vogue, “It’s a dream of mine to launch a beauty or skincare company one day. Being able to create my own line of products would be so surreal.”

VidCon

are any of you going to @VidCon this June?! — Olivia Jade (@oliviajadee) May 1, 2017

The annual YouTube event is a great opportunity for fans to interact with their favorite personalities. For Olivia Jade fans, you are in luck because she’s back again this year. She’s already got her followers excited about the June gathering and it looks like Giannulli is on her way to being a big star in her own right.