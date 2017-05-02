Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' sap game is so strong

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Kelly Ripa is having one heck of a good week.

First, she finally announced her new co-host for Live, and even though it's Ryan Seacrest, who might be the safest, most boring choice she could have made, she'll finally have a permanent sidekick on the show again.

And speaking of permanent sidekicks, Ripa's other good news is that she's celebrating her 21st wedding anniversary with Mark Consuelos!

Ripa and Consuelos are obviously in love — the few times he guest co-hosted Live were some of the sappiest moments TV has ever seen, and that's saying a lot.

They both also commemorated their big anniversary with the sappiest of sappy Instagram posts.

21 years of lit-ness. (sorry Lola) @instasuelos Happy Anniversary I love you. Big! A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on May 1, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

"21 years of lit-ness. (Sorry Lola) @instasuelos Happy Anniversary I love you. Big!" Ripa wrote alongside a picture of the two of them cuddling on a patio.

Consuelos posted a more celebratory shot, showing Ripa on a hike with a full bottle of Champagne in hand. Please tell me that's how they celebrated their anniversary, because goals.

Yes!!! We did it!!! Happy 21st anniversary to my fave... I'll save the mushy stuff for when I see you .. A post shared by Mark Consuelos (@instasuelos) on May 1, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

"Yes!!! We did it!!!" he wrote. "Happy 21st anniversary to my fave... I'll save the mushy stuff for when I see you."

These two, though. Like, we know how in love they are. We see it on TV all the time. But dang. They're taking it to a new level, and they probably should — 21 years married is a hell of an accomplishment.

The most adorable couple on Instagram award goes to... Ripa and Consuelos, obviously. Don't even try to compete with them. Their sap game is just too strong.

