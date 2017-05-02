Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively gave a touching Humans of New York interview at the Met Gala

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

I think we now have definitive proof that Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are actually the sweetest, most in-love couple in Hollywood right now. How do I know?

I know this because Reynolds and Lively were interviewed for Humans of New York at the 2017 Met Gala. The two were pulled away from the fun and festivities, taking a moment to talk to photographer Brandon Stanton. Stanton has become best known for his Humans of New York photography project, which seeks to capture authentic moments, people and stories in New York City and the shares them with the world.

For Stanton's Met Gala edition of Humans of New York, he was able to get a truly spectacular quote from Reynolds, who spoke with the utmost love and respect for his wife. About Lively, he told Stanton that, "[s]he always responds with empathy. She meets anger with empathy. She meets hate with empathy. She’ll take the time to imagine what happened to a person when they were five or six years old."

Reynolds continued to explain just how loving and kind she is towards and with other people, chiefly her own husband of four years. "And she’s made me a more empathetic person," Reynolds continued. "I had a very fractured relationship with my father. Before he died, she made me remember things I didn’t want to remember. She made me remember the good times." Okay, is everyone's heart melting right now or is it just me? I can't even handle how cute this is!

Reynolds' words about Lively are both incredibly touching and sweet. It may be odd to place the same man who plays Deadpool and tweets hilariously off-color things about his kids in the shoes of a man who speaks about his wife making him more empathetic, but you know what? Reynolds is a man with more than a few tricks up his sleeve. I am not surprised one bit that he took a moment during a very fun and romantic evening to gush about Lively.

Stay perfect, you two. I'm rooting for you both.