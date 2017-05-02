Looks like things could get rocky at Live very soon

Madeleine Somerville is a writer, blogger, and the author of All You Need Is Less: The Eco-Friendly Guide to Guilt-Free Green Living and Stress-Free Simplicity. She lives in Calgary, Canada with her four-year-old daughter and writes at ...

Image: WENN

Print

It was announced on May 1 that Ryan Seacrest will be Kelly Ripa's new co-host on Live, and in the wake of the big news, I feel that there's one thing we really need to discuss.

Basically the most important thing, actually. Namely, how compatible are these two, astrologically speaking?

Kelly Ripa

Ripa was born on Oct. 2, which makes her a Libra. One site explains the characteristics of a Libra as being so invested in compatibility and peace that they sometimes put others' needs before their own.

"The people born under the Sign Libra are kind, gentle and lovers of beauty, harmony, and peace. However, in their effort to keep everyone happy, they find it difficult to say ‘NO’ to anyone, and as a result, they end up getting stressed" the site says.

These characteristics put Ripa's reaction to the Michael Strahan situation in clear context — Ripa's dedication to fairness and balance would have made the ham-handed way that situation was handled sting even more, making her reaction totally understandable.

More: Kelly Ripa Was Right to Freak Out Over Michael Strahan Leaving Live!

So, how about her new co-host?

Ryan Seacrest

Seacrest was born on Christmas Eve, which makes him a Capricorn, and according to this humble Capricorn, that's the best astrological sign of all.

More: Today in "Celebs We Never Thought Would Date": Ryan Seacrest & Adriana Lima

Capricorns are known for being loyal, dedicated rule-followers. One site describes these sea goats as the "... planners and strategists of the zodiac. They like to plan and rehearse everything in advance and as a result they typically excel at anything they turn their mind to. They tend to be highly practical people who like structure, organization, tradition and stability."

Sounds exactly the sort of organizational characteristics needed for a Type A personality like Seacrest, who always has his hands full with multiple shows and media formats.

But what does this steadfast need to plan and control mean for those who work alongside Capricorn folk?

Ripa + Seacrest: Co-hosts

What happens when a Libra and a Capricorn work together? Well, turns out the shake-ups on the Live set might not be over quite yet, at least not if the stars have anything to do with it.

According to Astrology.com, Libras and Capricorns can sometimes have a rocky work relationship.

"Libra and Capricorn, unfortunately, aren't the best combination in their careers," the site explains. "Libra is far too social and equality minded, which grates on Capricorn's love of the traditional way of doing things. In fact, Capricorn tends to feel that only those who worked hardest should get ahead — not everyone who participates in a project. That's unacceptable for Libra natives, who seek balance for everyone. The end result is unhappiness and disagreements about how to advance their shared aims. It would be tough to find compromise here, so both are best served moving on to other work collaborations."

Yikes.

Sounds like Seacrest and Ripa miiight be in for a bit of a bumpy road.

Seacrest's traditionalist approach might cause friction with Ripa's quest for fairness and balance — a dynamic that could become especially pronounced when coupled with Ripa's long tenure at the show and Seacrest's impressive media background.

Two experts, two strong personalities, two distinctly different approaches — I'd definitely recommend tuning in to see what happens with this duo.