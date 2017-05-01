Sweetest Met Gala Debut: J.Lo and A-Rod or Selena Gomez and The Weeknd?

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

Image: Getty Images

In true Met Gala form, the annual event brought out Hollywood's most fashion-forward crowd. And while the ensembles — which spanned the spectrum from sophisticated to outright perplexing — were certainly eye-catching, there were at least four people in the room who only had eyes for their significant others.

In addition to the debut of this year's eccentric Rei Kawakubo theme, the gala boasted two other big debuts: the public introduction of two of Hollywood's hottest new pairs, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd as well as Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

Although Gomez and The Weeknd have been linked together since earlier this year, the pair has yet to officially make their public debut. The Met Gala proved an interesting event to do so, considering the Weeknd attended last year with his then-girlfriend Bella Hadid... who was also in attendance tonight.

Nevertheless, The Weeknd likely had no idea who was in attendance — the musician could not take his eyes (or hands) off of Gomez. Throughout the evening, the couple displayed their affection, and you know what? It was super sweet. Hugging, kissing and cuddling on the "red" carpet, the pair didn't seem to have a care in the world outside of each other.

Image: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/GettyImages

For their part, J.Lo and A-Rod sported mega-watt smiles and walked with arms linked. They were admittedly more subdued than Gomez and The Weeknd, but likewise looked genuinely happy to be at the Met Gala in each other's company.

Image: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Plus, the "Ain't Your Mama" singer posted some candid selfies of the couple prior to their arrival at the event, so obviously they know how to let loose and have some fun.

Me and my macho bello...#MetGala2017 #Valentino A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 1, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

Bottom line: both couples looked flawless and totally in love for their big relationship debuts at the Met Gala. Here's hoping they all continue to enjoy as much happiness as they exhibited at tonight's event.

