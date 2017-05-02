Happy birthday, Dwayne Johnson! We really hope you get at least one of these rockin' gifts

May 2 is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's 45th birthday, and it was a good year for the star. From being named Sexiest Man Alive to being announced as the highest-paid actor in 2016, Johnson is on fire.
Proud of this one. Very list of the world's 50 most creative. Distinguished cadre of brilliant creators from IBM's Chairwoman & CEO to the Alibaba Group's CMO. Proud to be on this list - not for anything I do, because I just shave my head, smell good and make "yes or no" decisions. I'm proud for our @sevenbucksprod's team who are the most creative and hungriest team in all of entertainment. CREATIVE DIVERSITY has been our company's internal marching orders for 2016 and with our partnerships expanding with FORD, UNDER ARMOUR and the ever expanding digital market, its great for our team to get this kind of recognition by our peers in business and entertainment. I may have a vision, but visions never see the light of day without a brilliant hungry team to carry out and see it thru. It's why we've become the most sought after group in Hollywood. Congratulations @sevenbucksprod. Stay hungry and breaking new and diverse CREATIVE GROUND. And I'll go back to shaving my head. And smelling good. Most times. #AdAge #Worlds50MostCreative #SevenBucksProds #SevenBucksMedia #WME #TheGarciaCompanies
Grateful to share this EXCLUSIVE NEW COVER w/ you. Failure can be a cool & powerful thing.. When I was 15yrs old and started playing football, I had a dream that one day I'd play in the NFL and be on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Keep in mind, at 15, I also considered becoming a pro-boxer 'cause I thought I could be beat Mike Tyson who at that time, became the youngest ever Heavyweight Champ, so clearly my goals were extremely ambitious if not crack pipe level impossible. I failed to make it to the NFL (as well as got cut from the Canadian Football League). But my football failure created a drive that still pushes me today. Now years later THE COVER of @SportsIllustrated dream & goal was just achieved. Holy shit! (that's the 15yr old in me talkin';). At the end of the day, I want to surround myself with the hungriest and most brilliant team, because I never want to just play in the game, I always want change the way the game played. And thank God I didn't fight Mike Tyson. #FromAthleteToCEO #ToTheCoverOfSportsIllustrated #SevenBucksProds #1Baller *LINK TO FULL STORY IN MY BIO
So what do you get a man who seems to have it all for his birthday? We've got a few ideas we know he'll love.
Johnson has made it clear that when it comes to his cheat meals, he doesn't hold back. For someone who works as hard as he does, he deserves to go all out, especially on his birthday.
I've never been to IN-N-OUT before (I know, what an asshole;), but when my lovely ladies @laurenhashianofficial & @simonegjohnson wanted late night grub, I happily obliged and pulled in the drive thru. Seriously, the most excited and suuuuuper nice fans ever. Thanks Victor (manager pictured here) and staff for being so cool. You made my ladies very happy with the burgers, fries and shakes and that's what it's all about. If our Moana wins the Oscar this Sunday, I will return - in my tux and completely destroy multiple burgers and fries to celebrate. I'm talkin' about takin' cheat meal to another level. Thanks guys for being so cool. And for the free ketchup. #InNOut #NewestAndBiggestFan #Literally
When Johnson isn't in the cheat day mood, he keeps it strict with lean meats and veggies. I can't even imagine what his grocery bill looks like, but the dude apparently eats like a beast — as in over 5,000 calories a day.
Johnson is a fisherman! Who knew? But apparently he's not a very good one, which means he might need a little help in the water.
As an animal lover - both land and water - I've been raising my bass for years now on our farm. I feed them like kings with live bait and train them to be extra aggressive killers. I have specialists come in to inspect the water, vegetation and ecosystem to make sure they're living like the top of the food chain predators they are. Big daddy comes home to recharge his batteries & spend time with them and not even one of these ungrateful fat hogs will strike my top water plug I've been working for an hour now. Cool.. just remember who's in charge of the fish food truck you sum bitches. #ResetAndRecharge #JohnsonFarm #WhereEvenTheBassHaveAttitude
Johnson's shoe line Rock Delta became the fastest-selling shoe in 2017. NBD. Under Armour sold out in just a day, which means this shoe is hard to get your hands on. Of course, the only person who doesn't have to wait is The Rock himself, who probably has a pile of these shoes in his house already.
Now it's my turn to thank you guys around the world. #ROCKDELTA officially SOLD OUT and has become the fastest selling shoe of 2017. The goal was to make an phenomenal training shoe, BUT I didn't want to just slap my name on a shoe and promote it. That's the easy way and not my style. I wanted to take my time and do it right. Wanted consumers to know that by the time the shoe is delivered to their front door, I've trained hard in them and helped engineer them for over a year. Talk the talk, but more importantly we walk the walk. Globally, we've sold out in one day. ONE DAY. Just incredible and a reflection of the masses of you who are hungry to get after it and be better daily. The shoe business (as me and our team has learned) is an extremely tough and competitive business. We've officially arrived in the game and brought our authenticity with us. 100% SOLD OUT. @underarmour working fast to restock around the world. Thank you for being patient and THANK YOU from me, Under Armour and #ProjectRock. Be unstoppable. #ROCKDELTA
Michael Moore endorsed Johnson for 2020. He's a populist hero. He's also the Sexiest Man Alive. Say it with me now, "President Johnson."
Very cool, smart and in depth story by @buzzfeed's @scaachi. Ah hell, I work hard, tell a good dirty joke and have some f*cked up calloused hands so it was a nice surprise to see the vote of "Populist Hero". Thanks Josue Evilla for the dope artwork. Thanks again all. Let's get back to work. #Populist #AtLeastICleanUpWell
He deserves to flaunt that baby for the rest of his life.
This just means I'm still up at 4am trainin' hard, takin' care of my babies, drivin' my pick up truck and tellin' a few dirty/nerdy jokes... extremely sexily of course. Huge THANK YOU you to the entire hard working and very cool staff at @People as well as all the fans worldwide. I'm honored and grateful for the luv! Remember, sexy isn't something you "try and be". Sexy happens naturally when you're comfortable just being yourself. Trust me, I'm an expert at this. (plus I read the "how to be sexy and a great kisser" guide when I was 8). #SexiestManAlive [Photo: @JeffLipsky]
Since Johnson decided to axe the board game from the Jumanji remake, this gift only seems fitting. I'm not bitter or anything...
He and his family already have a Frenchie named Hobbs, but I need more pics like this in my life. Those pups are smaller than his biceps. Like, what the hell?
Johnson is one of the best celebrity dads around. I mean, he even dressed up like Pikachu for his daughter. It doesn't get cuter than that. Give this man a shirt.
Who doesn't want one?
Ditch the board shorts. Oh, sorry, this one is more of a gift for me and women everywhere than actually a gift for The Rock.
Beaches ain't ready. On MAY 25th you will watch one of the most anticipated movies on 2017. We ARE the Avengers of the Beach. We DO take this shit serious. And you do not want to f*ck with us. Especially the last guy in the back with the belly. That's @thejonbass and he will f*ck you up. Your jaws will hurt from laughing and you'll have the BEST time at the theater. I guaran-damn-tee it. #BAYWATCH MAY 25th
Since Efron and Johnson have an epic bromance, this only seems like the best gift ever. Any time anyone approaches Johnson, he can just hold up this sticker when he doesn't want to talk. It would be uh-mazing.
Happy birthday, Dwayne Johnson!
