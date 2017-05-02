 
/

12 Gifts That Are Acceptable to Give Dwayne Johnson on His Birthday

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: Michael Boardman/WENN.com
Print

Happy birthday, Dwayne Johnson! We really hope you get at least one of these rockin' gifts

May 2 is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's 45th birthday, and it was a good year for the star. From being named Sexiest Man Alive to being announced as the highest-paid actor in 2016, Johnson is on fire.

Proud of this one. Very list of the world's 50 most creative. Distinguished cadre of brilliant creators from IBM's Chairwoman & CEO to the Alibaba Group's CMO. Proud to be on this list - not for anything I do, because I just shave my head, smell good and make "yes or no" decisions. I'm proud for our @sevenbucksprod's team who are the most creative and hungriest team in all of entertainment. CREATIVE DIVERSITY has been our company's internal marching orders for 2016 and with our partnerships expanding with FORD, UNDER ARMOUR and the ever expanding digital market, its great for our team to get this kind of recognition by our peers in business and entertainment. I may have a vision, but visions never see the light of day without a brilliant hungry team to carry out and see it thru. It's why we've become the most sought after group in Hollywood. Congratulations @sevenbucksprod. Stay hungry and breaking new and diverse CREATIVE GROUND. And I'll go back to shaving my head. And smelling good. Most times. #AdAge #Worlds50MostCreative #SevenBucksProds #SevenBucksMedia #WME #TheGarciaCompanies

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Grateful to share this EXCLUSIVE NEW COVER w/ you. Failure can be a cool & powerful thing.. When I was 15yrs old and started playing football, I had a dream that one day I'd play in the NFL and be on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Keep in mind, at 15, I also considered becoming a pro-boxer 'cause I thought I could be beat Mike Tyson who at that time, became the youngest ever Heavyweight Champ, so clearly my goals were extremely ambitious if not crack pipe level impossible. I failed to make it to the NFL (as well as got cut from the Canadian Football League). But my football failure created a drive that still pushes me today. Now years later THE COVER of @SportsIllustrated dream & goal was just achieved. Holy shit! (that's the 15yr old in me talkin';). At the end of the day, I want to surround myself with the hungriest and most brilliant team, because I never want to just play in the game, I always want change the way the game played. And thank God I didn't fight Mike Tyson. #FromAthleteToCEO #ToTheCoverOfSportsIllustrated #SevenBucksProds #1Baller *LINK TO FULL STORY IN MY BIO

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

So what do you get a man who seems to have it all for his birthday? We've got a few ideas we know he'll love.

More: All the Hottest Dwayne Johnson GIFs for Your Pleasure

1. In-N-Out gift card

Johnson has made it clear that when it comes to his cheat meals, he doesn't hold back. For someone who works as hard as he does, he deserves to go all out, especially on his birthday.

2. A big ol' chicken breast

When Johnson isn't in the cheat day mood, he keeps it strict with lean meats and veggies. I can't even imagine what his grocery bill looks like, but the dude apparently eats like a beast — as in over 5,000 calories a day.

3. A fish detector

Johnson is a fisherman! Who knew? But apparently he's not a very good one, which means he might need a little help in the water.

4. Rock Delta shoes... JK, JK

Johnson's shoe line Rock Delta became the fastest-selling shoe in 2017. NBD. Under Armour sold out in just a day, which means this shoe is hard to get your hands on. Of course, the only person who doesn't have to wait is The Rock himself, who probably has a pile of these shoes in his house already.

Now it's my turn to thank you guys around the world. #ROCKDELTA officially SOLD OUT and has become the fastest selling shoe of 2017. The goal was to make an phenomenal training shoe, BUT I didn't want to just slap my name on a shoe and promote it. That's the easy way and not my style. I wanted to take my time and do it right. Wanted consumers to know that by the time the shoe is delivered to their front door, I've trained hard in them and helped engineer them for over a year. Talk the talk, but more importantly we walk the walk. Globally, we've sold out in one day. ONE DAY. Just incredible and a reflection of the masses of you who are hungry to get after it and be better daily. The shoe business (as me and our team has learned) is an extremely tough and competitive business. We've officially arrived in the game and brought our authenticity with us. 100% SOLD OUT. @underarmour working fast to restock around the world. Thank you for being patient and THANK YOU from me, Under Armour and #ProjectRock. Be unstoppable. #ROCKDELTA

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

5. Campaign donations

Michael Moore endorsed Johnson for 2020. He's a populist hero. He's also the Sexiest Man Alive. Say it with me now, "President Johnson."

6. Poster of his Sexiest Man Alive cover

He deserves to flaunt that baby for the rest of his life.

More: The Rock Steals Hearts With His Clever Baby Gender Reveal

7. Jumanji board game

Since Johnson decided to axe the board game from the Jumanji remake, this gift only seems fitting. I'm not bitter or anything...

8. French bulldog puppy

He and his family already have a Frenchie named Hobbs, but I need more pics like this in my life. Those pups are smaller than his biceps. Like, what the hell?

9. "Best Dad" T-shirt

Johnson is one of the best celebrity dads around. I mean, he even dressed up like Pikachu for his daughter. It doesn't get cuter than that. Give this man a shirt.

10. Dwayne Johnson cardboard cutout

Who doesn't want one?

Happy birthday, Dwayne Johnson! We really hope you get at least one of these rockin' gifts
Image: Cardboard Cutouts

11. Classic Baywatch Speedo

Ditch the board shorts. Oh, sorry, this one is more of a gift for me and women everywhere than actually a gift for The Rock.

12. "LOL Ur Not Zac Efron" sticker

Happy birthday, Dwayne Johnson! We really hope you get at least one of these rockin' gifts
Image: Red Bubble

Since Efron and Johnson have an epic bromance, this only seems like the best gift ever. Any time anyone approaches Johnson, he can just hold up this sticker when he doesn't want to talk. It would be uh-mazing.

More: Dwayne Johnson Shares Inspiring Story of His Battle With Depression

Happy birthday, Dwayne Johnson!

