 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Ja Rule Faces Massive Fyre Festival Lawsuit

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: Rob Rich/WENN.com
Print

Ja Rule is lucky if a lawsuit is the worst thing to come out of Fyre Festival

If you are a person who uses the internet, you're probably aware of Fyre Festival, the music festival that promised to be a luxurious private-island getaway for influencers and rich kids on Instagram and turned out to be more like a real-life Lord of the Flies.

More: What Coachella and 6 Other Music Festival Line-Ups Would Look Like Without Men

Festival-goers who dropped thousands on tickets and chartered flights to the island in the Bahamas arrived to find their "luxurious" accommodations were actually borrowed disaster relief tents, meals of white bread and processed cheese slices, no booze, no luggage and no flights back to the mainland.

Now, a couple of days past the complete shit show Fyre Fest turned out to be, it's looking like there could be serious repercussions for Ja Rule and others who organized and invested in the festival.

More: 10 Disney Princesses Get a Coachella Makeover

A $100 million class-action lawsuit has been filed naming Ja Rule, co-organizer Billy McFarland and Fyre Media, the production company behind the festival. The lawsuit claims that the conditions on the island were so bad, refunding guests ticket prices isn't enough — they should be compensated for the dangerous circumstances they were placed in.

"The festival's lack of adequate food, water, shelter, and medical care created a dangerous and panicked situation among attendees — suddenly finding themselves stranded on a remote island without basic provisions — that was closer to 'The Hunger Games' or 'Lord of the Flies' than Coachella," the filing reads.

More: 10 Awesome Music Festivals You've Probably Never Heard Of

And honestly, they have a point. Even though there's been a lot of internet ire directed at people who dropped tens of thousands of dollars on a music festival, they still deserved to be safe. What if there had been a medical emergency on the island? When compared to the chance of someone getting seriously injured or even killed, a lawsuit should be the least of Ja Rule's worries.

Tagged in
ja rule
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
10 Things to Know About Kelly Ripa's Gorgeous Daughter, Lola Consuelos
Getting Over That Awful Breakup Is Just a Movie Away
'Roseanne' Is Only One of the '90s Cult Classics Making a TV Come Back
20 Photos That Prove Prince William & Kate Middleton Are the Cutest Couple Ever
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. 12 Insanely Cool Indie Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were at Sephora
  2. What Your Teenage Son Wants You to Know — but Won't Tell You
  3. Can You Actually Get Addicted to Diet Coke?
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started