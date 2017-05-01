Ja Rule is lucky if a lawsuit is the worst thing to come out of Fyre Festival

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

If you are a person who uses the internet, you're probably aware of Fyre Festival, the music festival that promised to be a luxurious private-island getaway for influencers and rich kids on Instagram and turned out to be more like a real-life Lord of the Flies.

Festival-goers who dropped thousands on tickets and chartered flights to the island in the Bahamas arrived to find their "luxurious" accommodations were actually borrowed disaster relief tents, meals of white bread and processed cheese slices, no booze, no luggage and no flights back to the mainland.

The dinner that @fyrefestival promised us was catered by Steven Starr is literally bread, cheese, and salad with dressing. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/I8d0UlSNbd — Tr3vor (@trev4president) April 28, 2017

Stuck at #fyrefestival trying to leave for the last 8 hours. barley any food or water or security or electricity pic.twitter.com/jHPMnJw5gx — Lamaan (@LamaanGallal) April 28, 2017

Now, a couple of days past the complete shit show Fyre Fest turned out to be, it's looking like there could be serious repercussions for Ja Rule and others who organized and invested in the festival.

A $100 million class-action lawsuit has been filed naming Ja Rule, co-organizer Billy McFarland and Fyre Media, the production company behind the festival. The lawsuit claims that the conditions on the island were so bad, refunding guests ticket prices isn't enough — they should be compensated for the dangerous circumstances they were placed in.

"The festival's lack of adequate food, water, shelter, and medical care created a dangerous and panicked situation among attendees — suddenly finding themselves stranded on a remote island without basic provisions — that was closer to 'The Hunger Games' or 'Lord of the Flies' than Coachella," the filing reads.

And honestly, they have a point. Even though there's been a lot of internet ire directed at people who dropped tens of thousands of dollars on a music festival, they still deserved to be safe. What if there had been a medical emergency on the island? When compared to the chance of someone getting seriously injured or even killed, a lawsuit should be the least of Ja Rule's worries.