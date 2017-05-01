Basically, Jay Z is all about Beyoncé's double-trouble baby bump

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: WENN.com

Print

So many heart eyes. All of the heart eyes. Pregnant Beyoncé might just be our all-time fave Beyoncé, and that's really saying something.

More: Beyoncé Is Casually Starting a Scholarship Program for Women

She and hubby Jay Z attended a Clippers game on Sunday, and while they were there, some lucky paparazzi snapped the greatest moment in the long history of Bey + Jay love: Jay Z lovingly cradling Beyoncé's baby bump as she sits next to him.

Expectant twin mama Beyoncé gets some baby bump love from Jay Z courtside at a Clippers game https://t.co/M8V9rThRuu pic.twitter.com/OiwQHPgi7O — People Magazine (@people) May 1, 2017

Sorry. Can't function. Swooning, awwing and squeeing all at the same time.

More: All the Times Beyoncé Referenced the Illuminati in the Past Year

This picture-perfect moment came right after Beyoncé made headlines for turning her growing twins into the season's hottest accessory by wearing a slinky, bump-accentuating red gown at the Wearable Art Gala. Here's that photo, because we might as well make this the best Monday of all time by looking at Bey being perfect all over the place.

Beyoncé attending the #WearableArtGala



Been serving looks throughout her entire pregnancy pic.twitter.com/4RXnrP7dh8 — Culture For Us By Us (@CultureFUBU) May 1, 2017

That dress! That flower crown! Stop it, Bey. Our hearts can't take this much perfection.

More: What the Illuminati's Supposedly Been Up to in 2017

No big deal, Beyoncé just slays harder pregnant than most of us do not pregnant. No need to, like, develop a complex about it or anything (too late). The only downside here is that, by our best calculations based on bump size/pregnancy announcement time, she should be popping those twins out of the oven any day now. The upside? Two more baby Carters in the world. 2017, you're too good.