 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Katy Perry's Barack Obama Comment Is Some Next-Level Cringe

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: FayesVision/WENN.com
Print

Here's why Katy Perry is dividing her fandom right now

Katy Perry's latest faux pas needs to come with a warning label for how cringey it is.

More: Katy Perry Now Only Exchanges New Album Information for Cherry Pies

Perry been criticized for a whole bunch of erratic and problematic behavior that contradicts the level of woke she claims to be, like when she made an insensitive joke about Britney Spears' mental health crisis or when she sexually assaulted Shawn Mendes on a red carpet.

Her latest misstep? During a Q&A with fans on Facebook Live Saturday, Perry compared her old black hair to Barack Obama.

"Oh, someone says, 'I miss your old black hair,'" she read aloud during the Q&A, and then sarcastically answered, "Oh, really? Do you miss Barack Obama as well? Oh, OK. Times change. Bye! See you guys later."

More: Is Orlando Bloom Dating Nina Dobrev, Bromancing Leonardo DiCaprio or Both?

She then laughed super-hard at her own joke, then looked around and noticed no one in the car with her was laughing, probably because they were grimacing their faces off just like we were.

"I should leave now," she said, still giggling in a super-awkward way, while someone off camera said, "OK, you're cut off."

Uh, yeah, good time to be cut off. But the damage was already done. Perry's comment had me literally screaming at my phone, "Katy, Think. Before. You. Speak." And I clearly wasn't alone, because Twitter had some things to say.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
Getting Over That Awful Breakup Is Just a Movie Away
'Roseanne' Is Only One of the '90s Cult Classics Making a TV Come Back
20 Photos That Prove Prince William & Kate Middleton Are the Cutest Couple Ever
19 'Star Wars' Easter Eggs You Probably Never Noticed
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. 12 Insanely Cool Indie Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were at Sephora
  2. What Your Teenage Son Wants You to Know — but Won't Tell You
  3. Can You Actually Get Addicted to Diet Coke?
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started