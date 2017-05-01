Here's why Katy Perry is dividing her fandom right now

Katy Perry's latest faux pas needs to come with a warning label for how cringey it is.
Perry been criticized for a whole bunch of erratic and problematic behavior that contradicts the level of woke she claims to be, like when she made an insensitive joke about Britney Spears' mental health crisis or when she sexually assaulted Shawn Mendes on a red carpet.
Her latest misstep? During a Q&A with fans on Facebook Live Saturday, Perry compared her old black hair to Barack Obama.
"Oh, someone says, 'I miss your old black hair,'" she read aloud during the Q&A, and then sarcastically answered, "Oh, really? Do you miss Barack Obama as well? Oh, OK. Times change. Bye! See you guys later."
I'm sure we can all do without @katyperry right ??? #Loser pic.twitter.com/r9bQcuaCBi— DJ SCREAM (@DJSCREAM) April 30, 2017
She then laughed super-hard at her own joke, then looked around and noticed no one in the car with her was laughing, probably because they were grimacing their faces off just like we were.
"I should leave now," she said, still giggling in a super-awkward way, while someone off camera said, "OK, you're cut off."
Uh, yeah, good time to be cut off. But the damage was already done. Perry's comment had me literally screaming at my phone, "Katy, Think. Before. You. Speak." And I clearly wasn't alone, because Twitter had some things to say.
Not Katy Perry pretending to be a woke activist then making an insensitive joke comparing her hair to Obama pic.twitter.com/uex3jZ8orS— #1 snake stan (@slitherswift) April 30, 2017
It's been a long time since I cringed as hard as I did when I saw that @katyperry "do you miss Barrack Obama" video pic.twitter.com/Y28dyQf5hE—
Wow Katy Perry. The reference to former Pres. Obama was offensive & a poor, tasteless attempt at humor. Your privilege is showing.— Paris C. (@pariscarerra) April 30, 2017
And my personal favorite:
Sometimes when I think that the world is an awful place, I remember that Barack Obama has more Grammys than Katy Perry, and I feel better.— Steph (@stphfrndz) April 30, 2017
Because it's true — Obama has two Grammys for his audiobooks, and Perry, despite 13 nominations, has... none. Maybe that'll help it sting less when she ignores this issue and doesn't apologize, because that's how she handles every single one of her public missteps.
