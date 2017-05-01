 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Christina and Tarek El Moussa Play Nice for the Cameras at the Daytime Emmys

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com
Print

What vicious divorce battle? There's no drama here

Tarek and Christina El Moussa seem determined to keep us guessing.

More: That Time Tarek El Moussa Used 17 Hashtags to Prove He Loves His Son

If you believe the headlines that have hit since they announced their split, they're embroiled in a vicious divorce battle, each trying to one up the other with new love interests and revenge bodies. They've also reportedly made life hell for each other and the crew on the set of their HGTV show Flip or Flop, basically dooming it to be canceled.

And then they do something like this.

The El Moussas attended the Daytime Emmy Awards on Sunday together, where they strolled the red carpet hand-in-hand, posed for photos and generally seemed to have a lovely time spending time at the event at each other's sides.

What vicious divorce battle? There's no drama here
Image: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com

More: Christina El Moussa Takes Selfie, Gets Accused of Not Living Her Best Life

Is it just a publicity stunt to quell the ever-growing fear that their days on Flip or Flop are numbered? Or have we all fed into the sensationalism surrounding their divorce and believed it to be a nasty breakup, when they're actually handling it pretty amicably?

Some of the most compelling evidence that the latter is the actual truth concerns how they seem to be nailing co-parenting their two kids, 6-year-old daughter Taylor and 20-month-old son Brayden. "We’ll be together for the rest of our lives because we have kids. We need to get along for the kids and for our sanity," Tarek told Us Weekly. "There haven’t been fights. We have fifty-fifty custody now. She’s a great mom and I like to think I’m a great dad. Sometimes she or I will say, 'I need them for an extra day or two.' We’re both flexible."

More: Behind-the-Scenes Drama We Didn't See on HGTV's Flip or Flop

For the sake of Flip or Flop, let's hope the peace between these two is legit.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
Getting Over That Awful Breakup Is Just a Movie Away
'Roseanne' Is Only One of the '90s Cult Classics Making a TV Come Back
20 Photos That Prove Prince William & Kate Middleton Are the Cutest Couple Ever
19 'Star Wars' Easter Eggs You Probably Never Noticed
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. 12 Insanely Cool Indie Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were at Sephora
  2. What Your Teenage Son Wants You to Know — but Won't Tell You
  3. Can You Actually Get Addicted to Diet Coke?
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started