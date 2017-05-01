What vicious divorce battle? There's no drama here

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com

Print

Tarek and Christina El Moussa seem determined to keep us guessing.

More: That Time Tarek El Moussa Used 17 Hashtags to Prove He Loves His Son

If you believe the headlines that have hit since they announced their split, they're embroiled in a vicious divorce battle, each trying to one up the other with new love interests and revenge bodies. They've also reportedly made life hell for each other and the crew on the set of their HGTV show Flip or Flop, basically dooming it to be canceled.

And then they do something like this.

The El Moussas attended the Daytime Emmy Awards on Sunday together, where they strolled the red carpet hand-in-hand, posed for photos and generally seemed to have a lovely time spending time at the event at each other's sides.

Image: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com

More: Christina El Moussa Takes Selfie, Gets Accused of Not Living Her Best Life

Is it just a publicity stunt to quell the ever-growing fear that their days on Flip or Flop are numbered? Or have we all fed into the sensationalism surrounding their divorce and believed it to be a nasty breakup, when they're actually handling it pretty amicably?

Some of the most compelling evidence that the latter is the actual truth concerns how they seem to be nailing co-parenting their two kids, 6-year-old daughter Taylor and 20-month-old son Brayden. "We’ll be together for the rest of our lives because we have kids. We need to get along for the kids and for our sanity," Tarek told Us Weekly. "There haven’t been fights. We have fifty-fifty custody now. She’s a great mom and I like to think I’m a great dad. Sometimes she or I will say, 'I need them for an extra day or two.' We’re both flexible."

More: Behind-the-Scenes Drama We Didn't See on HGTV's Flip or Flop

For the sake of Flip or Flop, let's hope the peace between these two is legit.